Game Recap: Texans defeat Tampa Bay 39-37 in thrilling matchup

FOURTH QUARTER

Stroud threw his fourth touchdown of the day to Schultz and then followed it up with a successful two-point conversion with a run up the middle. The Texans took a 30-23 lead.

Mayfield fired back with a 53-yard pass to Evans, who was tackled at the one-yard line. Two plays later, White scored on a one-yard touchdown run, his second of the game. The Texans and Bucs were tied at 30.

Ogunbowale, handling kickoff duties for the injured Fairbairn, successfully kicked the go-ahead field goal from 29 yards to give Houston a 33-30 lead with 8:54 left in the game.

With 1:13 remaining, Mayfield scrambled for a first down on fourth-and-2 to get the Bucs into field-goal territory. Tavierre Thomas forced a fumble on WR Trey Palmer, but Evans recovered the ball for TB for a first down at the 14-yard line. Mayfield threw his second touchdown of the day to Otton to give the Bucs a 37-33 lead with 0:46 left in the game.

With two timeouts left, Stroud and the offense took the field. Stroud threw a 14-yard pass to Schultz and then a six-yard pass at the Houston 39-yard line, calling a timeout after each completion. Dell caught a 26-yard pass and ran out of bounds at the Tampa Bay 15-yard line. Stroud threw his fifth touchdown of the day, a 15-yard score to Dell in the endzone. Stroud took a knee on the two-point conversion and the Texans took a 39-37 lead with 0:06 left in the game.