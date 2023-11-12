Game Recap: Texans defeat Bengals 30-27 in last second thriller

The Texans defense stood tall, though. Following an incompletion, Burrow threw short over the middle to Mixon, who was dropped for a loss of a yard by by Perryman and Tavierre Thomas. Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase for eight yards, and Cincinnati punted.

The Texans took over at their own 34-yard line, and Singletary quickly gained seven. On 2nd-and-3, Houston got tricky. Dell took a reverse for 13 yards and a first down. Singletary blasted into the Bengals defense for four yards. Stroud then found Dell for a 17-yard completion, and the Texans were at the Cincinnati 25-yard line.

Singletary carried to the right side, and was pushed out of bounds after gaining four more yards. Then Stroud connected with wide receiver Noah Brown beyond the first down marker, and the Texans were awarded more yards on a penalty when the Bengals ripped off Brown's helmet.

On 1st-and-Goal at the Cincinnati 6-yard line, Stroud hit Dell on the right side, and the rookie made a move to dive into the end zone for a score. Newly-signed kicker Matt Ammendola tacked on the extra point and the game was tied at 7-all.

Cincinnati took over on its 25 and got three yards on the ground. Mixon carried on second down and picked up five more. On 3rd-and-2, Burrow threw incomplete, and the Bengals were off the field for a second straight 3-and-Out.

Dell returned the ensuing punt for six yards, and the offense came onto the field with a 1st-and-10 at its own 20.

Stroud went deep on the very first play to Brown, and the Texans had a 30-yard completion to midfield. Singletary picked up a yard on first down, and Stroud threw incomplete on the next play. Facing a 3rd-and-9 with 7:30 left in the half, the Texans were penalized for a false start. It was a 3rd-and-14 situation at their own 46-yard line, and Stroud came through with a 19-yard pass to Schultz.

A Singletary carry on first down was stopped for gain, and on second down Stroud went back to Schutlz for a 4-yard completion. The Bengals' pass rush enveloped Stroud, and the officials ruled that he fumbled the ball.

Cincinnati took over at its own 28-yard line with 5:31 left in the second quarter, and Burrow threw to Boyd for two yards. The next play resulted in a Sheldon Rankins sack of Burrow for a loss of six. The third down pass was a completion of 13 to Chase, and the Bengals lined up on offense for the fourth down try. They were flagged for a delay of game, and punted again after a third straight 3-and-Out.

The Houston offense was back on the field at its own 13-yard line with just 2:40 left in the half. Singletary carried up the gut for a 5-yard gain. On second down, Stroud dialed up Brown yet again for an explosive play. The completion went for 28 yards and play stopped for the 2-minute warning.

After the break, Singletary was dropped for a loss of three yards, and Stroud threw incomplete on second down. With 1:00 to play in the half, Houston faced a 3rd-and-13 at its own 42-yard line. Stroud and Brown went back to work, as the duo got 29 more yards and a first down at the Bengals' 29-yard line. Houston called a timeout, and Stroud misfired to the right side on a pass intended for Mike Boone. On second down, Stroud connected with Boone for a gain of three yards, and the Texans faced a 3rd-and-7 at the Cincinnati 26-yard line.

Following a Texans timeout with 0:19 left in the second quarter, Stroud dialed up Schutlz on the left side, but was incomplete. Ammendola came on for a 45-yard field goal attempt, and he connected.

The Texans went up, 10-7, with just 10 seconds remaining before the intermission.

Ammendola then dropped his kickoff just inside the 3-yard line and Dare Ogunbowale tattooed the return man at the 9-yard line. Burrow kneeled on the first down snap, and the two teams went to the locker rooms for halftime.

A touchback on the second half kickoff set up Houston at its' own 25-yard line. Singletary quickly ran for a 12-yard gain, and then followed it with three more. Stroud then scrambled and bought himself time to drill Brown for 20 more yards and a first down.

Singletary then carried for three yards, and got Houston another first down with a 7-yard carry. Stroud connected with Dell for a 6-yard completion, and then Stroud hit John Metchie, III for a 19-yard completion.

On 1st-and-Goal at the Cincinnati 5-yard line, Singletary ran up the middle for a couple yards. The 2nd-and-Goal play at the 3-yard line saw Stroud fake the give to Singletary, and then throw incomplete to Dell in the back right of the end zone. On 3rd-and-Goal at the 3, Stroud rolled to his right, threw to the back right of the end zone again, and Robert Woods caught the pass. But he was penalized for illegal touching, and the Texans had to settle for a field goal attempt of 22 yards. Ammendola made it, and the Texans extended their lead to 13-7 with 9:27 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bengals began their next possession at the 25-yard line, and Burrow completed a pass for a yard, then threw incomplete over the middle to set up 3rd-and-9 at the 26. A strip-sack by Rankins, with the Bengals recovering the fumble, resulted in a loss of 13 yards, and Cincinnati had to punt again.

The Texans took over at their own 41-yard line with 7:59 left in the third. Stroud immediately went deep on the left side for Dell, who drew a defensive pass interference call. It moved the ball 42 yards to the Bengals' 17-yard line.

In the red zone on first down, Stroud threw left to Singletary, who scooted 11 yards for another first down.

On 1st-and-Goal at the Cincinnati 6-yard line, Singletary glided in for a touchdown run to the right side, and the Ammendola point after staked Houston to a 20-7 lead with 7:08 remaining in the third.

The Bengals offense got going on the next drive, though. Burrow eluded a sack and scrambled for a gain of 17 yards on first down. Then he and Boyd linked up for a 14-yard completion. Mixon rumbled for 15 yards. A hold pushed the Bengals back 10 yards, but Burrow completions to Hudson and Boyd set Cincinnati up with a 3rd-and-5 at the Texans 24-yard line. Then, Jonathan Greenard and the pass rush swallowed Burrow for a loss of eight yards, and Cincinnati attempted a 50-yard field goal, which was good.

Cincinnati pulled to within 20-10 with 3:00 left in the third quarter.

A Singletary rush attempt gained a yard, and then Stroud hit Metchie for six yards. On 3rd-and-3 at the Houston 32-yard line, Stroud wanted Dell deep up the left side, but was incomplete. Houston punted for the first time since the opening possession of the game.

The Bengals faced a 1st-and-10 at their own 27 and Burrow completed a 3-yarder to Boyd. Houston was flagged for pass interference on the next play, and the Bengals had a first down at their own 38. Mixon was met in the backfield by Greenard on the next play for a loss of two. Burrow then lofted a pass over the middle for Chase, and it ended up as a 64-yard touchdown connection. The kick after was good, and the Texans lead was cut to 20-17 with 0:10 remaining in the third quarter.