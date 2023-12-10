Game Recap: Texans fall 30-6 to the New York Jets

From their own 25, Cook opened the drive with a pair of runs to bring up a 3rd-and-4. The Texans' defense brought the pressure of up the middle but Wilson was able to complete it to Hall for a six-yard gain. The Wilson to Hall connection worked again on the following play as they went 27 yards and then Hall rushed for 15 yards down to the Texans' 20. Greenard came up with a big sack of Wilson on the first play as he dropped him for a nine-yard loss. On 2nd-and-19, Wilson hit Ruckert for a 19-yard gain down to the Houston 10. Wilson hit Wilson again for a gain of seven down to the three. The reception put Wilson over 100 yards receiving. On 3rd-and-Goal, Wilson hit a wide open Hall for the three-yard score to extend the Jets lead to 21-6 with 9:27 left in the game.