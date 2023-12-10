Game Recap: Texans fall 30-6 to the New York Jets

Starting the fourth quarter, the Texans trailed the Jets 14-6 as they scored to end the third frame. The Jets started the final quarter with the football and the lead.
From their own 25, Cook opened the drive with a pair of runs to bring up a 3rd-and-4. The Texans' defense brought the pressure of up the middle but Wilson was able to complete it to Hall for a six-yard gain. The Wilson to Hall connection worked again on the following play as they went 27 yards and then Hall rushed for 15 yards down to the Texans' 20. Greenard came up with a big sack of Wilson on the first play as he dropped him for a nine-yard loss. On 2nd-and-19, Wilson hit Ruckert for a 19-yard gain down to the Houston 10. Wilson hit Wilson again for a gain of seven down to the three. The reception put Wilson over 100 yards receiving. On 3rd-and-Goal, Wilson hit a wide open Hall for the three-yard score to extend the Jets lead to 21-6 with 9:27 left in the game.
The Texans offense garnered no yards on a first-play run by Singletary, and then Stroud hit Hutchinson for an eight-yard gain setting up 3rd-and-2. After an incomplete pass to Brown, Houston went for it on fourth down and failed to convert as Stroud missed Brown. Houston turned over the ball on downs. The Jets took over on the Texans 32.
Starting deep in Texans' territory, Greenard was able to break through on the first play and sack Wilson for a loss of seven putting them behind the sticks. After a six-yard completion to Wilson, on 3rd-and-11, Wilson tried to hit his top target of the day again but failed to complete it. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein drilled a 51-yard field goal to extend the lead. The Jets with the field goal extended their lead to 24-7 with 6:51 remaining.
Houston started its next drive with an incomplete pass before Stroud hit Metchie for an eight yard gain but he was knocked back to the turf hard. Stroud was attended to by athletic training staff and left the game. Davis Mills came into the game and had back-to-back incomplete passes, which forced a turnover on downs.
Taking over at the Houston 30, the Jets offense bounced around with short runs by Hall, a holding penalty against them and then Collins sacked Wilson for a loss of seven yards to set up a 3rd-and-25. On third and a mile, the Jets got a nine-yard run out of Hall, which set up Zuerlein for a 55-yard field goal, which he nailed to extend the lead to 27-6 with 4:30 left in the game.
The Texans with Mills at quarterback took over at their own 25. After an incomplete pass, Mills hit Dare Ogunbowale for a gain of four to bring up a 3rd-and-6. A sack of Mills on the next play, which set up 4th-and-9, the Texans went for it and Mills missed Metchie and caused another turnover on downs.
The Jets took over on the Houston 25 and ran the ball three-straight plays, which they in total lost one yard and set up Zuerlein for yet another field goal. The Jets kicker came out and banged through a 44-yarder for his third made field goal of the game and extended the lead to 30-6, which would be the final score.
The Texans fall to 7-6 overall. Houston will be back on the road next week against the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South showdown.