Game Recap: Fairbairn kicks game-winning field goal, Texans win in OT

The Houston Texans knocked off the Tennessee Titans in an overtime thriller Sunday afternoon. Ka'imi Fairbairn drove a long kick through the uprights for the win after Case Keenum and Devin Singletary combined to put the Texans in field goal range.

The Texans opened the final quarter of play on the road in Tennessee trailing 13-9 and starting with the ball inside their own five-yard-line. Singletary started the drive to get off their own goaline with an 11-yard run to give them running room. Singletary followed with three-straight runs to get it up to the 21 to set up a 3rd-and-3.

On the next play, Keenum was sacked by Autry to drop him for a 10-yard loss, which forced Houston to punt. The Titans returned the ball to the Houston 46, where Kinsey was met with a hard tackle by Henry To'oTo'o.

The Titans after taking over in Texans territory, Henry busted across the 45 down to the 43. Levis connected with Hopkins on the next play to pick up 18 yards down to the 26. After a six-yard pass to Burks, and then five-yard run by Henry, the Titans pushed into the redzone at the 15. A short run by Henry brought up a 2nd-and-9, which Greenard got to Levis for another sack and knocked the ball out, which rolled backwards and out of bounds at the 33. Following a six-yard run by Spears, the Titans brought out Folk, who nailed a 45-yard field goal to extend the lead for the Titans to 16-9 with 7:28 left in the game.

The Texans started their ensuing drive at their own 21. After an incomplete pass over the middle, Keenum hit Schultz for a 19-yard pick-up to the 40. Singletary ran the ball up to the 43, then Keenum and Schultz connected for another eight yards and into Titans territory. After Avery was called for defensive pass interference, the Texans moved up to the 18 and into the redzone. On 2nd-and-10, Keenum hit Schultz, who made an incredible catch for a 15-yard gain down to the three. After a short run by Keenum down to the one, on 2nd-and-Goal Singletary was bottled up for no gain at the line of scrimmage. On 3rd-and-Goal, Keenum bought time and eventually hit Brown for the Texans first touchdown of the game. With the extra point, the Texans completed the comeback to tie the game at 16-16 with 3:03 left in the game.

The Titans took over at their own 25. After a short run by Burks and incomplete pass by Levis, on 3rd-and-8, Levis hit Moore for a 12-yard gain. This was the final play before the two minute warning.

After an incomplete pass, the Titans faced a 3rd-and-8 and Levis had a pass meant for Hopkins broken up. The Texans forced a punt and took over on their own 21.

With 1:45 remaining, Singletary busted loose for a 19-yard run up to the 40. After an incomplete pass and a false start, it pushed the Texans back to their own 35. With 1:06 left, another incomplete pass, which was nearly intercepted, by Keenum set up a crucial 3rd-and-15. An overthrow by Keenum, with the pass intended for Brown, set up a punting situation.

The punt pinned the Titans back on their own 29 with 45 seconds left. On 1st-and-10, Levis aired it out and the pass was broken up by Pitre. On the next play, Collins dropped Levis for a loss of seven for his second sack of the day. On 3rd-and-17, Spears went up the middle for eight yards to get the ball up to the 30 and set up a 4th-and-9. The Texans defense forced another punt with 27 seconds remaining and one timeout.

On the first play, with 15 seconds remaining, Keenum hit Woods for a gain of 15 up to the 45. The Texans burned their final timeout with nine seconds remaining. After a timeout by the Titans, Keenum's attempt for Woods fell incomplete, leaving just four seconds on the clock. The Titans took another timeout. Davis Mills came into the game at quarterback for the final play of regulation and was dropped for a sack, which forced overtime.