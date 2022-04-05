Harris 100 | Mock Draft 1.0

The Harris 100 Mock Draft version 1.0 is ALWAYS a fun exercise and a maddening one at that. At least this year, I could make some picks for the Texans, which hasn't been the case the past few years, obviously. I made some picks this year for the Texans but not at spots #3 and #13. I'm not scared to trade down if I find that partner…and I did. Here's my Harris 100 Mock Draft, featuring a trade at number three.