Justin Britt to miss Week 2 at Denver

Sep 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Texans will be without eight-year veteran Offensive Lineman Justin Britt for their Week 2 game at Denver. After Britt missed three days of practice due to "personal reasons," Head Coach Lovie Smith said he would also be out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

"Justin Britt will not play this week," Smith said. "As I've told you, he's been out for personal reasons. We will be able to give you more information a little later on today."

Now in his eighth NFL season, Britt has been the starting center for the Texans since last year. In Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Colts, Britt left the game briefly to be evaluated for injury but did return. Britt, who did not see action in the preseason, said he felt his first live reps of the season felt "a little out of control," and took responsibility for communication errors as the voice of the offensive line.

"I feel like for me personally I made a couple critical errors at some times," Britt said. "I'm going to put more weight on my shoulders, and maybe there needs to be. I hold myself to a standard. I like Pep's (Hamilton) offense, I like our approach and I like the way the game was called. We, us, me can execute more and definitely put more points on the board. Week 1 we didn't lose. There's more games we get to go out there. The story doesn't change. Go out there have a good week of preparation, tune into the play book and the game plan and trust if we can go out there and execute."

Smith did not name a replacement for Britt against the Broncos, but added that Houston has a few options.

"Whenever a player can't play for whatever reason, you have to have a backup plan," Smith said. "Justin hadn't practiced this week so we've kind of practiced that way, made a plan for that."

Scott Quessenberry, who signed with the Texans in free agency, started two games at center in the preseason and appeared in 63 games with 10 starts in his four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, Justin McCray and Jimmy Morrissey started when Britt missed games due to injury and COVID-19.

"It's just the next man up mentality," Quessenberry said. "Be prepared for everything the Broncos have on defense. They're a good front and you know, go out there and play hard and you get a W."

The (0-0-1) Texans will face the (0-1) Denver Broncos in Week 2. Sunday's kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Browse no fee tickets for Texans-Chargers on October 2 @ 12:00 PM.

Related Content

news

Following tie, Texans must "turn page" and prep for Denver

The Texans surrendered a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Colts but after a 20-20 tie, Head Coach Lovie Smith and the players agree they must make improvements for Week 2.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head at Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 18th at 3:25 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find the multitude of ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Jerry Hughes makes Texans history in debut

DL Jerry Hughes became the first Texans player to ever log an interception, sack and forced fumble in one half of game.

news

Co-Captain connection: Davis Mills & Brandin Cooks combo ready for Week 1

QB Davis Mills is looking forward to another season of throwing the ball to WR Brandin Cooks.

news

Cal McNair answers fan questions on Reddit

Chair and CEO Cal McNair went to Reddit to answer questions from Texans fans - and nothing was off the table.

news

Dameon Pierce ready to "roll with it" in Week 1 start

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce reacts to news of being named the Texans Week 1 starter.

news

5 Texans picked as Team Captains for 2022

Head Coach Lovie Smith announced Wednesday who the team selected as their captains for the 2022 regular season.

news

Lovie Smith eager to kick off Week 1 vs. Colts

Head Coach Lovie Smith recalls last year's games against the division rival Colts all too well.

news

"Real Football" - Colts now the focus for Texans

General Manager Nick Caserio, Head Coach Lovie Smith and the rest of the Texans organization is focused on the Colts in Week 1.

news

LB Christian Harris to start season on IR

Rookie LB Christian Harris will have to wait at least four games before making his NFL debut.

news

Seven things we learned from GM Nick Caserio's press conference

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the initial 2022 roster after what he calls a "fairly busy and productive 24 to 48 hours."

Advertising