Justin Britt to miss Week 2 at Denver

The Texans will be without eight-year veteran Offensive Lineman Justin Britt for their Week 2 game at Denver. After Britt missed three days of practice due to "personal reasons," Head Coach Lovie Smith said he would also be out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

"Justin Britt will not play this week," Smith said. "As I've told you, he's been out for personal reasons. We will be able to give you more information a little later on today."

Now in his eighth NFL season, Britt has been the starting center for the Texans since last year. In Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Colts, Britt left the game briefly to be evaluated for injury but did return. Britt, who did not see action in the preseason, said he felt his first live reps of the season felt "a little out of control," and took responsibility for communication errors as the voice of the offensive line.

"I feel like for me personally I made a couple critical errors at some times," Britt said. "I'm going to put more weight on my shoulders, and maybe there needs to be. I hold myself to a standard. I like Pep's (Hamilton) offense, I like our approach and I like the way the game was called. We, us, me can execute more and definitely put more points on the board. Week 1 we didn't lose. There's more games we get to go out there. The story doesn't change. Go out there have a good week of preparation, tune into the play book and the game plan and trust if we can go out there and execute."

Smith did not name a replacement for Britt against the Broncos, but added that Houston has a few options.

"Whenever a player can't play for whatever reason, you have to have a backup plan," Smith said. "Justin hadn't practiced this week so we've kind of practiced that way, made a plan for that."

Scott Quessenberry, who signed with the Texans in free agency, started two games at center in the preseason and appeared in 63 games with 10 starts in his four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Last season, Justin McCray and Jimmy Morrissey started when Britt missed games due to injury and COVID-19.

"It's just the next man up mentality," Quessenberry said. "Be prepared for everything the Broncos have on defense. They're a good front and you know, go out there and play hard and you get a W."

The (0-0-1) Texans will face the (0-1) Denver Broncos in Week 2. Sunday's kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.