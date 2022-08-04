Kick return spot "an open competition" on Texans

Aug 04, 2022 at 02:03 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans are in the midst of many camp battles, one of which is a spot for kick returners. On Wednesday, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross said he is pleased with the number of options he has so far in camp.

"Yeah, that's an open competition," Ross said. "Excited to see who grabs that by the time we get towards Week 1. Ball security is the name of the game, impact afterwards. Let's see who can do it."

Through the first five days of training camp, the special teams drills have rotated through a number of players fielding kicks. Drafted with the No. 3 overall selection, Derek Stingley Jr. has been the most notable addition of players fielding punts. Stingley, who returned punts for LSU during his 2019 and 2020 campaigns, has progressed well early in camp, according to Ross.

"Great, so obviously phenomenal athlete his whole life," Ross said. "Refined, yeah, we've got to get it to that point, where efficiency, catching it right, getting vertical, those types of things that you see the great ones have done, start to train those mechanics, those habits for a young man. We'll see how high his ceiling can go."

By the end of last season, Tremon Smith and Desmond King II had assumed kickoff return duties in their first season with the Texans. Smith, King as well as other new players such as WR Conner Wedington.

"It's going real good," Smith said. "And me coming out early and staying after the catch and just keep on stacking the days just so when the game days come, it's just second nature to me for my team."

Smith earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his two kick returns for 121 yards (60.5 avg.) and a 98-yard touchdown at Jacksonville in Week 15. King, in addition to starting 12 games at defensive back, also returned seven punts for 154 yards and one kickoff for 27 yards. The Texans extended Smith last December and re-signed King in March.

The Texans will hold their next Texans Camp practice Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Houston will kick off the 2022 preseason at home against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. CT. Browse tickets here.

Get free tickets for Texans Camp now!

Related Content

news

4 Things from Day 5 of Texans Camp (8/3/22)

The Texans wrapped up their third day of padded practices. Here are four things we learned from Day 5 of Texans Camp.

news

Jonathan Greenard has one main goal for 2022

DL Jonathan Greenard tallied 8 sacks last fall in limited action. For 2022, though, one goal remains above the rest.

news

5 things from Day 4 of Texans Camp

Here are five takeaways from Day 4 of Texans Camp.

news

4 Things From Day 3 of Texans Training Camp

Here are four things we learned from the Texans first day of padded practice.

news

Laremy Tunsil isn't just good, he's "special"

OL Laremy Tunsil is back in the fold after missing much of 2021 with a hand injury. His Head Coach and teammates are glad he's back.

news

3 things from Day 2 of Texans Camp

Seeing red, players returning to practice and run game expectations were all among the notable things from Day 2 of Texans Camp.

news

Pep Hamilton's Playbook "Crytal Clear" & a "Good Mixture"

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton is implementing a new system that the players are embracing.

news

WR John Metchie III connects with Texans, lifts spirits

WR John Metchie III was recently diagnosed with leukemia, but earlier this week he addressed his teammates in a meeting.

news

Lovie Smith: Derek Stingley Jr. expected to play Week 1

Head Coach Lovie Smith expects the Texans No. 3 overall draft pick to play in Week 1 against the Colts.

news

Statement from John Metchie III

Houston Texans WR John Metchie III shares his recent medical diagnosis.

news

Texans visit to Mexico a hit

A group from the Houston Texans, including DL Ross Blacklock and LB Garret Wallow, visited Monterrey and Mexico City this week as part of an outreach trip to Mexico.

Advertising