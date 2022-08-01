Laremy Tunsil isn't just good, he's "special"

Laremy Tunsil isn't good.

According to Lovie Smith, the Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman is "special".

After a hand injury kept him sidelined for 2021's final dozen games, Tunsil is back in the fold and on the field with his teammates at Texans Camp.

His presence has the head coach excited about the autumn.

"We could talk a while about what separates Laremy," Smith said. "There's a reason we pay him more than anybody else on our football team. He's not a good player, he's a special player, a special man."

Year Four as a Texan awaits, and Tunsil will block for an offense quarterbacked by Davis Mills. Described in a positive way as a "dog" by Tunsil, the young signal-caller is thankful to have the veteran left tackle protecting his blind side.

"It's awesome having LT back," Mills said. "I think when he's playing at his best, he's a top one if not top three tackle in the league, so it's definitely exciting dropping back knowing your backside is covered."

Tunsil is enthused by the direction of Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton's scheme, and believes the Texans will get "rolling" on that side of the ball. He likes Hamilton's "creativity" as well. Running Back Rex Burkhead pointed to Tunsil's run-blocking as a key factor in possibly improving a subpar run-game performance in 2021.

"Love it," Burkhead said. "Big guy. Can move. Just an absolute freak athlete. He's tough. Comes to work every single day and it's fun to run behind those guys. Makes your job easier. Any time you get a run play going behind him, it works out well."

Tunsil's worked extra with the Texans defensive linemen after practice. They pick each other's brains on what's working and what isn't.

"I for sure pride myself to help my teammates out, get better rushes on different opponents," Tunsil said. "But they help me out, too, with different rushes. I'm just glad to have veteran guys like Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison and Jonathan Greenard going on his third year, so we're going to get better each and every day in practice."