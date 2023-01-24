Laremy Tunsil named to 2022 PFWA All-AFC team

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) named Laremy Tunsil to their 2022 All-AFC team on Monday. The PFWA, representing NFL writers across the country, vote on the league's best players at every position following each season.
This season, Tunsil started all 17 games at left tackle for the Houston Texans and graded out with the best pass blocking grade among all lineman (91.7), according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also credits Tunsil with only surrendering one sack on the year, making him 1-of-4 tackles in the NFL who have allowed fewer than 2.0 sacks. Tunsil faced some of the NFL's top pass rushers this season, including Myles Garrett (CLE), Micah Parsons (DAL), Maxx Crosby (LV) and Chris Jones (KC).
When Tunsil did not make First-Team All-Pro following his tremendous 2022 campaign, a few of his peers considered it a major snub by the Associated Press.
A first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins, Tunsil earned PFWA's All-Rookie team honors in 2016. After being traded to the Texans before the start of the 2018 season, Tunsil went on to earn a Pro Bowl honors in three (2018-20, 2022) of his four seasons in Houston.