Laremy Tunsil named to 2022 PFWA All-AFC team

This season, Tunsil started all 17 games at left tackle for the Houston Texans and graded out with the best pass blocking grade among all lineman (91.7), according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also credits Tunsil with only surrendering one sack on the year, making him 1-of-4 tackles in the NFL who have allowed fewer than 2.0 sacks. Tunsil faced some of the NFL's top pass rushers this season, including Myles Garrett (CLE), Micah Parsons (DAL), Maxx Crosby (LV) and Chris Jones (KC).