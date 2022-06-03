Meet DB Fabian Moreau

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know DB Fabian Moreau, signed as a free agent on May 31, 2022.
Full name: Fabian Moreau
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 204
Hometown: Davie, Florida
School: UCLA
- Moreau was selected by Washington in the third round (81st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons (2017-20) with the Commanders and signed last year with the Atlanta Falcons.
- In his five seasons, Moreau has logged 177 tackles (123 solo), three tackles for loss, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed., three forced fumbles and one fumble recoveries in 76 career games with 34 starts.
- He played in 51 career games over five seasons (2012-16) at UCLA, recording 148 total tackles (98 solo), 26 passes defensed, three interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Bruins.
- At UCLA, Moreau changed positions from running back to cornerback and became a starter as a sophomore in 2013.
- Moreau earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 by the coaches after notching a team-high 10 passes defensed as a redshirt senior in 2016.
- In Western High School, Moreau rushed for 889 yards and 11 touchdowns and also caught 21 passes for 416 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, earning first-team all-county honors by the Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald.-Last season with Falcons, Moreau started 16 games registering 61 total tackles (44 solo), 11 passes defensed, three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery, the first of his career.
- Moreau played for Falcons Secondary Coach Jon Hoke, who also coached DBs under Lovie Smith in Chicago.
- Fabian's two sisters are named Faby and Fabriana.