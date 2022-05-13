Meet QB Kevin Hogan

May 13, 2022 at 04:59 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know QB Kevin Hogan, signed as a free agent on May 4, 2022

Full name: Kevin Hogan

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3, 218

Hometown: McLean, VA

School: Stanford

  • A fifth-round pick (162nd overall) by Kansas City in the 2016 NFL Draft, Hogan has had stints with Cleveland Browns (2016-2017), Denver Broncos (2018-19), Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and the Tennessee Titans (2021), appearing in eight games with one start.
  • Hogan will be reunited with Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton who recruited him out of high school.
  • In 2017, Hogan came off the bench for injured Browns QB Deshone Kizer to lead Cleveland on two scoring drives against the Jets. One week later, Hogan made his first career start in Houston on Oct. 15, 2017. He completed 20-of-37 passes (54.1 percent) for 140 yards and a touchdown and rushed a season-high five times for 36 yards (7.2 avg.).
  • During his rookie campaign in 2016, Hogan's first career NFL game was in Week 7 at Cincinnati. He completed 12-of-24 passes (50.0 percent) for 100 yards and posted career rushing highs with seven carries for 104 yards and his first career rushing touchdown.
  • Hogan played four seasons (2012-15) at Stanford University, appearing in 51 career games and completing 727-of-1,103 passes (65.9 percent) for 9,385 yards, 75 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and a passer rating of 154.6.In Stanford school history, Hogan currently ranks third in career passing yards (9,385) and second in completion percentage (0.659).
  • He once threw five touchdown passes in a 2013 game against California, tied for second-most single-game touchdown passes (John Elway, six) in school history. Hogan threw for 329 yards, including 295 before halftime, and threw touchdown passes of 50, 12, 72, 45 and nine yards.
  • Hogan's grandfather, James M. O'Brien, played football at Navy. His uncles, Coley O'Brien and Ivan Brown, played football at Notre Dame and cousin Sean O'Brien played football at Arizona.
  • At Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., Hogan earned three varsity letters and also lettered in basketball.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

Related Content

news

Meet DL Mario Addison

Get to know DL Mario Addison, signed as a free agent on May 10, 2022.

news

Meet DL Rasheem Green

Get to know DL Rasheem Green, signed as a free agent on May 2, 2022.

news

The Houston Texans select Austin Deculus in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 205th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select OL Austin Deculus from LSU.

news

The Houston Texans select Teagan Quitoriano in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select TE Teagan Quitoriano from Oregon State.

news

The Houston Texans select Thomas Booker in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DL Thomas Booker from Stanford.

news

The Houston Texans select Dameon Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 107th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select RB Dameon Pierce from Florida.

news

The Houston Texans select Christian Harris in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 75th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select LB Christian Harris from Alabama.

news

The Houston Texans select John Metchie III in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 44th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select WR John Metchie III from Alabama.

news

The Houston Texans select Jalen Pitre in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 37th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DB Jalen Pitre from Baylor.

news

The Houston Texans select Kenyon Green in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 15th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select OL Kenyon Green from Texas A&M.

news

The Houston Texans select Derek Stingley Jr. in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DB Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU.

Advertising