Meet QB Kevin Hogan

Get to know QB Kevin Hogan, signed as a free agent on May 4, 2022
Full name: Kevin Hogan
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3, 218
Hometown: McLean, VA
School: Stanford
- A fifth-round pick (162nd overall) by Kansas City in the 2016 NFL Draft, Hogan has had stints with Cleveland Browns (2016-2017), Denver Broncos (2018-19), Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and the Tennessee Titans (2021), appearing in eight games with one start.
- Hogan will be reunited with Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton who recruited him out of high school.
- In 2017, Hogan came off the bench for injured Browns QB Deshone Kizer to lead Cleveland on two scoring drives against the Jets. One week later, Hogan made his first career start in Houston on Oct. 15, 2017. He completed 20-of-37 passes (54.1 percent) for 140 yards and a touchdown and rushed a season-high five times for 36 yards (7.2 avg.).
- During his rookie campaign in 2016, Hogan's first career NFL game was in Week 7 at Cincinnati. He completed 12-of-24 passes (50.0 percent) for 100 yards and posted career rushing highs with seven carries for 104 yards and his first career rushing touchdown.
- Hogan played four seasons (2012-15) at Stanford University, appearing in 51 career games and completing 727-of-1,103 passes (65.9 percent) for 9,385 yards, 75 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and a passer rating of 154.6.In Stanford school history, Hogan currently ranks third in career passing yards (9,385) and second in completion percentage (0.659).
- He once threw five touchdown passes in a 2013 game against California, tied for second-most single-game touchdown passes (John Elway, six) in school history. Hogan threw for 329 yards, including 295 before halftime, and threw touchdown passes of 50, 12, 72, 45 and nine yards.
- Hogan's grandfather, James M. O'Brien, played football at Navy. His uncles, Coley O'Brien and Ivan Brown, played football at Notre Dame and cousin Sean O'Brien played football at Arizona.
- At Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., Hogan earned three varsity letters and also lettered in basketball.