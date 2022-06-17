Meet WR Chad Beebe

Jun 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know WR Chad Beebe, signed as a free agent on June 8, 2022.

Full name: Chad Beebe

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-10, 187

Hometown: Aurora, Illinois

School: Northern Illinois

  • Chad Beebe is the son of former NFL wide receiver Don Beebe, who played in six Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. In the 1992 Wild Card game against the Houston Oilers, Beebe caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from QB Frank Reich in the third quarter of the historical comeback win.
  • Beebe spent the previous four seasons (2018-21) with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.
  • He spent all of last season on the Injured/Reserve list after suffering a preseason leg injury.
  • In 2020, Beebe saw action in 14 games and totaled 201 total receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.
  • Beebe also led the Vikings with nine returned punts and 42 total punt return yards.
  • The last time he suited up for a game, in the 2020 regular season finale, Beebe caught a career-long 40 yard pass from QB Kirk Cousins against the Detroit Lions to close out the first half. His touchdown set up the Vikings to beat the Lions 37-35.
  • In Week 12 of the 2020 season, Beebe scored the game-winning touchdown against the Panthers. He caught a X-yard score with just :46 seconds left against the Carolina Panthers.
  • Beebe played four seasons (2013-2017) at Northern Illinois where he ranks in the top 10 all-time in program history in punt returns (48) and punt return yards (329).
  • At Aurora Christian School in Aurora, Illinois, he holds the high school records for most career catches, most career receiving yards, and most single-game touchdowns (4).

📸 | Practice Photos (6-7-2022)

Check out some photos from the Texans practice on June 7 + the Texans Legends that stopped by to watch OTAs.

