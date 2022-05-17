Meet DL Jerry Hughes

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know DL Jerry Hughes, signed as a free agent on May 11, 2022.
Full name: Jerry Hughes
Position: Defensive lineman
Height/Weight: 6-2, 254
Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas
School: TCU
- Hughes, selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round (31st overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft, is now in his 13th season. The Sugar Land native played three seasons with the Colts (2010-12) before being traded to Buffalo where he spent the last nine seasons (2013-21).
- When he finished his career with the Bills, Hughes ranked fourth in team history with 53.0 sacks in 144 games.
- In his first season with the Bills, Hughes had an impressive debut despite only starting one game in 16 appearances. He finished with 42 tackles (30 solo),10 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
- Hughes became a full-time starter for the Bills in 2014, putting up another 10-sack season, and in every season that followed.
- He played four seasons (2006-09) at TCU and became just the second player in school history to become a two-time consensus first-team All-American.
- In 2020, the Horned Frogs inducted Hughes into the TCU Hall of Fame.
- Hughes attended Stephen F. Austin High School in Sugar Land and played running back as a senior, rushing for 1,412 yards and 19 touchdowns.
- He was also a three-year letterman in football and baseball.
- Last season, Hughes appeared in 17 games (16 starts) and totaled 18 tackles (eight solo), two sacks, seven quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed. He had one sack, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits in his two postseason appearances with the Bills.