Meet WR Connor Wedington

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know WR Connor Wedington, acquired via waivers May 17, 2022.

Full name: Connor Wedington

Position: Wide receiver

Height/Weight: 6-0, 197

Hometown: Lake Tapps, Washington

School: Stanford

  • Wedington reunites with QB Davis Mills in Houston. The two were roommates at Stanford where they were teammates for two seasons (2019-20).
  • In 2019, Wedington even matched a career high with eight catches for a career-best 119 yards at Washington State (Nov. 9) to record his first career 100-yard receiving game with of his receiving yards came on career-long reception from Mills.
  • Wedington played four seasons (2017-21) at Stanford University, recording 971 receiving yards, 106 receptions, one receiving touchdown, 87 rushing yards and 686 kick return yards.
  • He attended Sumner (Was.) High School and finished with a school-record 4,035 career rushing yards and 69 career touchdowns. He also competed in track and a as a two-team team captain.
  • Prior to joining Stanford, Wedington was named the 2017 Polynesian Bowl Offensive MVP
  • His brother Triston played football at Central Washington and his cousin Jordan Greene played baseball at Clemson.
  • Wedington spent the 2021 season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

