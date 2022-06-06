Meet OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, signed as a free agent on June 6, 2022.
Full name: Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height/Weight: 6-5, 330
Hometown: East St. Louis, Illinois
School: Missouri
- Tre'Vour is pronounced "TREY-vore."
- An undrafted free agent, Wallace-Simms spent the past two seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for Weeks 17 and 18 last year.
- Against the New England Patriots last season, Wallace-Simms saw action at right guard and played 17 offensive snaps.
- Wallace-Simms played four seasons at Missouri (2016-2019), appearing in 50 games with 38 consecutive starts.
- He earned First-Team All-SEC as a senior in 2019 after starting all 12 games (seven at right guard and five at right guard).
- As a junior in 2018, Wallace-Sims earned first-team all-conference honors by the Associated Press after starting 13 games at right guard and not allowing a sack or committing a penalty.
- Coming out of East St. Louis High School, Wallace-Simms was a consensus three-star recruit, ranking as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Illinois by ESPN and No. 30 according to Rivals.
- His hobbies include collecting shoes, specifically Air Jordans.Wallace-Simms will be reunited with his OL Coach George Warhop, his former position coach with the Jaguars, in Houston.