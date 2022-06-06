Meet OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Jun 06, 2022 at 06:56 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, signed as a free agent on June 6, 2022.

Full name: Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6-5, 330

Hometown: East St. Louis, Illinois

School: Missouri

  • Tre'Vour is pronounced "TREY-vore."
  • An undrafted free agent, Wallace-Simms spent the past two seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for Weeks 17 and 18 last year.
  • Against the New England Patriots last season, Wallace-Simms saw action at right guard and played 17 offensive snaps.
  • Wallace-Simms played four seasons at Missouri (2016-2019), appearing in 50 games with 38 consecutive starts.
  • He earned First-Team All-SEC as a senior in 2019 after starting all 12 games (seven at right guard and five at right guard).
  • As a junior in 2018, Wallace-Sims earned first-team all-conference honors by the Associated Press after starting 13 games at right guard and not allowing a sack or committing a penalty.
  • Coming out of East St. Louis High School, Wallace-Simms was a consensus three-star recruit, ranking as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Illinois by ESPN and No. 30 according to Rivals.
  • His hobbies include collecting shoes, specifically Air Jordans.Wallace-Simms will be reunited with his OL Coach George Warhop, his former position coach with the Jaguars, in Houston.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

Related Content

news

Meet DB Fabian Moreau

Get to know DB Fabian Moreau, signed as a free agent on May 31, 2022.

news

Meet TE Darrell Daniels

Get to know TE Darrell Daniels, signed as a free agent May 23, 2022.

news

Meet WR Connor Wedington

Get to know WR Connor Wedington, acquired via waivers May 17, 2022.

news

Meet DL Jerry Hughes

Get to know DL Jerry Hughes, signed as a free agent on May 11, 2022.

news

Meet QB Kevin Hogan

Get to know QB Kevin Hogan, signed as a free agent on May 4, 2022

news

Meet DL Mario Addison

Get to know DL Mario Addison, signed as a free agent on May 10, 2022.

news

Meet DL Rasheem Green

Get to know DL Rasheem Green, signed as a free agent on May 2, 2022.

news

The Houston Texans select Austin Deculus in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 205th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select OL Austin Deculus from LSU.

news

The Houston Texans select Teagan Quitoriano in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select TE Teagan Quitoriano from Oregon State.

news

The Houston Texans select Thomas Booker in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DL Thomas Booker from Stanford.

news

The Houston Texans select Dameon Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 107th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select RB Dameon Pierce from Florida.

Advertising