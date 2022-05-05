Meet DL Rasheem Green

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know DL Rasheem Green, signed as a free agent on May 2, 2022.
Full name: Rasheem Green
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height/Weight: 6-4, 279
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
School: USC
- Green, selected by Seattle with a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, played four seasons (2018-21) for the Seahawks. He appeared in 53 games (24 starts), recording 94 tackles, (56 solo), 13.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
- In Week 12 last season, Green blocked Washington Kicker Joey Slye's extra point attempt and returned it for two points before halftime.
- Although he saw action in 10 games as a rookie, Green wouldn't start his first game until the 2019 season opener. In that Week 1 game of 2019, he recorded a sack and a forced fumble.
- Later that season against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8, Green blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt by K Greg Zuerlein.
- In his playoff debut, Green tallied two solo tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss in the Wild Card Round at Philadelphia on Jan. 5, 2020.
- During the 2020 season, Green was sidelined for two months with a neck stinger, but came back to finish with 2.0 sacks, six quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in 10 games played.
- He once claimed that if he got 100 retweets, he would try beans and toast for breakfast. Result: he's not a fan of the British breakfast.
- Green played three seasons (2015-17) at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where he appeared in 41 career games (26 starts) and finished with 117 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, two blocked field goals, a fumble recovery, fumble return for a touchdown and three forced fumbles.
- At Serra High School in Gardena, California, Green earned a list of honors including: 2014 USA Today All-USA first team, Prep Star All-American Dream Team, Cal-Hi Sports All-State first team, Max Preps All-State Division I first team, Orange County Register Fab 15 first team, Tacoma News Tribune Western 100, All-CIF Pac 5 Division, Los Angeles Times All-Area first team, South Bay Daily Breeze All-South Bay first team and All-Mission League Co-Defensive MVP.
- Green started all 16 games last year and set career highs in tackles (48), sacks (6.5), quarterback hits (15), passes defensed (four), tackles for loss (six).
