Meet the Rookie | S Brandon Hill 

Check out our series highlighting the Houston Texans 2023 draft class.
Meet Houston Texans safety Brandon Hill, drafted in the seventh round (248th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Name: Brandon Hill
Position: Safety
Height/Weight: 5-11/195
School: Pittsburgh
Hometown: Apopka, Florida
-Hill played at Pittsburgh for four seasons (2019-22), appearing in 40 career games (27 starts). He finished with 175 total tackles (92 solo), three tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career.
-In 2022, he started all 12 regular-season games at strong safety becoming the team's second-leading tackler with 67 stops with two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Hill earned Honorable Mention All-ACC.
-Hill was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance in a 28-26 win over Duke (11/19/22) in which he had a 30-yard scoop and score in the fourth quarter.
-At Wekiva High School, Hill had five interceptions and 12 pass breakups as a senior safety and averaged an incredible 28.4 yards per interception return. He was one of the top defensive back prospects in Central Florida.
-During his freshman year, he had an opportunity to play running back on the JV team or safety on the varsity football team. Hill chose safety. Up until then, he had been a running back.
-Hill's nickname is Caesar.
-At this year's NFL Scouting Combine, Hill clocked the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 sec) among all safeties.
-He credits his former Pitt teammate Damar Hamlin for helping him develop into the player he is today. Hamlin, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, suffered a cardiac arrest last season during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
-Hill will wear No. 36 for the Texans.