Meet the Rookie | S Brandon Hill 

-Hill played at Pittsburgh for four seasons (2019-22), appearing in 40 career games (27 starts). He finished with 175 total tackles (92 solo), three tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career.

-In 2022, he started all 12 regular-season games at strong safety becoming the team's second-leading tackler with 67 stops with two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Hill earned Honorable Mention All-ACC.

-Hill was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance in a 28-26 win over Duke (11/19/22) in which he had a 30-yard scoop and score in the fourth quarter.

-At Wekiva High School, Hill had five interceptions and 12 pass breakups as a senior safety and averaged an incredible 28.4 yards per interception return. He was one of the top defensive back prospects in Central Florida.

-During his freshman year, he had an opportunity to play running back on the JV team or safety on the varsity football team. Hill chose safety. Up until then, he had been a running back.