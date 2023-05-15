Meet the Rookie | DE Dylan Horton

May 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our new series highlighting the Houston Texans 2023 draft class.

Meet Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton, drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Name: Dylan Horton
Position: Defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-4/275
School: TCU
Hometown: Frisco, Texas

-Born in Houston, Horton attended Frisco High School where he earned first-team All-District 13-5A honors as a safety, A multi-sport athlete, Horton lettered in basketball and also competed in the long jump and high jump in track and field.

-Horton began his college career with New Mexico for two seasons (2018-2019) as a linebacker before transferring back home to Texas.

-Although he started off playing safety weighing just over 200 pounds, Horton transitioned to linebacker before finishing up as a defensive end, weighing in at 275 pounds. Putting on the weight was a goal-oriented mindset for Horton.

"I feel like it's a lot of working out, a lot of lot of meals, carbs, understanding what to eat and when to eat it," Horton said.

-Horton spent three seasons (2020-22) at TCU, where he played in 35 games and recorded 108 total tackles (69 solo), including 24.5 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks. Additionally, he recorded four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

-In 2022, TCU became the first Big 12 team to ever win a playoff game and Horton set a College Football Playoff record with 4.0 sacks in the 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan.

-Horton earned an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection twice (2021-2022). In 2022, he tied for eighth in the FBS with 10.5 sacks among his team-leading 15 tackles for loss (52 total stops) in 15 starts. In 2021, Horton led the Horned Frogs with nine tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with four sacks in 2021 (51 total stops).

-Horton was one of eight Horned Frogs drafted this year, a Big-12 high that tied a program record dating back to 1957 when the draft was 30 rounds.

-Horton will wear No. 92 for the Texans.

