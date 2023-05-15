Meet the Rookie | DE Dylan Horton

-Born in Houston, Horton attended Frisco High School where he earned first-team All-District 13-5A honors as a safety, A multi-sport athlete, Horton lettered in basketball and also competed in the long jump and high jump in track and field.

-Horton began his college career with New Mexico for two seasons (2018-2019) as a linebacker before transferring back home to Texas.

-Although he started off playing safety weighing just over 200 pounds, Horton transitioned to linebacker before finishing up as a defensive end, weighing in at 275 pounds. Putting on the weight was a goal-oriented mindset for Horton.

"I feel like it's a lot of working out, a lot of lot of meals, carbs, understanding what to eat and when to eat it," Horton said.

-Horton spent three seasons (2020-22) at TCU, where he played in 35 games and recorded 108 total tackles (69 solo), including 24.5 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks. Additionally, he recorded four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

-In 2022, TCU became the first Big 12 team to ever win a playoff game and Horton set a College Football Playoff record with 4.0 sacks in the 51-45 semifinal victory over Michigan.