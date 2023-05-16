Meet the Rookie | LB Henry To'oTo'o

Check out our new series highlighting the Houston Texans 2023 draft class.

Meet Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, drafted in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Name: Henry To'oTo'o

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2/228

School: Alabama

Hometown: Sacramento, California

-His full name is Henry Moses Ito Iese To'oTo'o and he is half-Samoan, half-Tongan. His mom Rima is Tongan, his dad Iese is Samoan.

-Henry refers to his family as a party of 10. He is one of eight children.

-To'oTo'o grew up in south Sacramento and moved to Utah for two years before eventually going back to the Bay Area of California.

-His dad, offered a football scholarship to San Diego State, was Henry's childhood coach.

"He had a scholarship, but he had my brother at such a young age and decided to take care of my older brother," To'oTo'o said. "But, yeah he's just so smart, so knowledgeable. Like, he loves the game. He's always around it, always around different coaches and trying to gain knowledge from different people."