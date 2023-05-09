Meet the Rookie | QB C.J. Stroud

-C.J.'s full name is Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV.

-His birthday is Oct. 3, 2001.

-The son of Coleridge and Kimberly Stroud, C.J. is the youngest of four children with two older brothers, Isaiah and Asmar, and an older sister, Cieara.

-Coming out of high school, Stroud was a five-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 2 pro style quarterback and a top 50 player regardless of position.

-Stroud spent three seasons (2020-22) at Ohio State, where he played in 28 games (25 starts) and completed 575 passes for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns, compiling a 21-4 record as a starter.

-He is Ohio State's only two-time Heisman Trophy finalist in school history. Stroud is also the first QB in Big Ten history to have back-to-back seasons with 30 or more touchdown passes.

-Last year, Stroud led the Buckeyes to a No. 9 ranking nationally in total offense (490.7 ypg) and No. 2 in scoring (44.2 ppg) as a third-year sophomore.

-As a freshman, Stroud set the school record for single game touchdown passes after tossing six scores vs. Michigan State on Nov. 20, 2021.

-A natural athlete, Stroud also excelled in basketball. He was Rancho Cucamonga High School's top shooting guard, once winning the quarterfinal basketball playoff game with his three-point shot.

-Despite his success on the football field, Stroud's story is one of hardship, being raised by his mother when his dad went to prison. The Stroud family lived in a small apartment above a storage unit where his mother worked during Stroud's high school years.