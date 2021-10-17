 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

"Next man up" mentality for Texans O-line 

Oct 17, 2021 at 05:31 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans offensive line was without three starters in Sunday's 31-3 loss at Indianapolis, but paved the way for the second 100-yard rushing game this year. The Texans haven't rushed for 100 yards collectively since their Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mark Ingram II rushed for 73 yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt, while Phillip Lindsay added seven carries for 39 yards.

"Man, I've always had the confidence in our O-line," Ingram said. "You know, Coach Camp (James Campen) does a great job coaching those guys up, making sure we're on the same page. Running backs, you know, linemen know what they're seeing, how they're trying to block, and they know what we're feeling and what we're seeing, how we're reacting to certain runs. He just does a great job of getting those guys ready to play. And, you know, they just had the next up mentality."

Geron Christian Sr. started in place of two-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil. On Thursday, Tunsil underwent surgery for a thumb injury and was placed on the Reserve/Injured list. Justin McCray started his first game at center for Justin Britt, who did not travel with the team and was ruled out with a knee injury. Charlie Heck started his second game this season at right tackle for Marcus Cannon. Cannon may be out for the year after undergoing back surgery, according to Culley.

"Obviously, when you lose three starters, that hurts because they're starters for a reason," Head Coach David Culley said. "But for the most part, the guys that went in there did a good job. You know, basically, we just didn't have the plays today that we normally had during the game."

Despite the loss, Houston recorded 353 total net yards of offense (229 passing, 124 rushing) and converted 9-of-17 (53 pct.) third-down tries on offense, marking the third game this season with a third-down rate of 50 percent or greater. The Texans also finished the game with a 34:33 to 25:27 time of possession advantage, the team's second-highest mark of the season.

"G (Christian) played a great game, J-Mac (McCray) played a great game," Ingram said. "You know, Tytus (Howard) did his thing. Max (Scharping) did his thing. You know, all the guys up front. I have confidence in those guys, and I'm thankful for those guys because my livelihood depends on those guys. So I believe in them, and they did a great job today."

The Texans will next travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 7.

The next time you can see the Texans at NRG Stadium will be on October 31 as they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Kickoff is set for noon CT. Click here for tickets.

📸 | Texans @ Colts, Week 6

Check out the top photos as the Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season.

ZT2_6649
1 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_6113
2 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7697_1
3 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7392
4 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7496
5 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7061_1
6 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7529
7 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7630
8 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_6481_2
9 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_6250
10 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_6753
11 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_6878
12 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_6511
13 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7053
14 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
MCW_6353
15 / 47
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_0363_2
16 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MCW_5933
17 / 47
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MCW_6442
18 / 47
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_6089_1
19 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
MCW_6290
20 / 47
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_0607_1
21 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_0363_2-2
22 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_0644
23 / 47
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_6058
24 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_5860_1
25 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
MCW_6710
26 / 47
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MCW_5804
27 / 47
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MCW_5807
28 / 47
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT2_7890
29 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7840
30 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8121
31 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7989_1
32 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8104
33 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8173_2
34 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_7985
35 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8408
36 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8383
37 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8384
38 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8386
39 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8433_1
40 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8436
41 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8605
42 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8827
43 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8827
44 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_9064
45 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_9100_1
46 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_9107
47 / 47
Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2024 Opponents for Houston Texans combined for .538 winning percentage

The Houston Texans face a schedule in 2024 featuring seven teams that made the playoffs in 2023.
news

Exec. VP & GM Nick Caserio gives update on team following roster cuts | Nick's Notes

Texans Exec. VP & GM Nick Caserio discussed the offensive line depth, C.J. Stroud's progress, more incoming roster transactions ahead of Week 1 and more in his Wednesday press conference. 
news

Texans TV wins pair of 2023 Lone Star Emmy awards

The Houston Texans video department won two Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy awards on Monday night.
news

GM Nick Caserio: say Texans "pretty close" to knowing 53-man roster | Nick's Notes

One week ahead of final roster cuts, Nick Caserio says the Houston Texans are "pretty close" to knowing their initial 53-man roster. 
news

"A really good start" for Will Anderson Jr. 

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans evaluated rookie Will Anderson Jr.'s performance after Thursday's preseason game at New England. 
news

DeMeco Ryans encouraged by C.J. Stroud's limited preseason debut

C.J. Stroud, who earned all the first-team reps in training camp recently, played just two series in his much-anticipated preseason debut for the Houston Texans. 
news

Laremy Tunsil named to PFF's 50 best NFL players 

Laremy Tunsil earned a spot on Pro Football Focus's PFF50, a list of the best 50 best players in the NFL right now. 
news

Texans to host UTHealth Houston's Analisa Narro for Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

The Houston Texans will participate in the NFL's 2023 Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, hosting Analisa Narro, a medical student at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston.
news

Kenyon Green gives update on his status

Heading in this second NFL season, OG Kenyon Green gives an update on his health and what expects in a new offensive scheme. 
news

713 Day: All-Time Texans

Marc Vandermeer looks back at all the Texans who wore 7s, 13s, 71s and 3s in honor of 713 Day.
news

Texans d-line looking to step up in new scheme

Jonathan Greenard says the Texans defensive line loves the role that it will play in the new scheme under DeMeco Ryans and DC Matt Burke. 
news

J.J. Watt to be featured on Wheaties cereal box

J.J. Watt will be the latest star athlete to grace the cover of the famous orange Wheaties box.
Advertising