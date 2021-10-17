"Next man up" mentality for Texans O-line 

The Houston Texans offensive line was without three starters in Sunday's 31-3 loss at Indianapolis, but paved the way for the second 100-yard rushing game this year. The Texans haven't rushed for 100 yards collectively since their Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mark Ingram II rushed for 73 yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt, while Phillip Lindsay added seven carries for 39 yards.

"Man, I've always had the confidence in our O-line," Ingram said. "You know, Coach Camp (James Campen) does a great job coaching those guys up, making sure we're on the same page. Running backs, you know, linemen know what they're seeing, how they're trying to block, and they know what we're feeling and what we're seeing, how we're reacting to certain runs. He just does a great job of getting those guys ready to play. And, you know, they just had the next up mentality."

Geron Christian Sr. started in place of two-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil. On Thursday, Tunsil underwent surgery for a thumb injury and was placed on the Reserve/Injured list. Justin McCray started his first game at center for Justin Britt, who did not travel with the team and was ruled out with a knee injury. Charlie Heck started his second game this season at right tackle for Marcus Cannon. Cannon may be out for the year after undergoing back surgery, according to Culley.

"Obviously, when you lose three starters, that hurts because they're starters for a reason," Head Coach David Culley said. "But for the most part, the guys that went in there did a good job. You know, basically, we just didn't have the plays today that we normally had during the game."

Despite the loss, Houston recorded 353 total net yards of offense (229 passing, 124 rushing) and converted 9-of-17 (53 pct.) third-down tries on offense, marking the third game this season with a third-down rate of 50 percent or greater. The Texans also finished the game with a 34:33 to 25:27 time of possession advantage, the team's second-highest mark of the season.

"G (Christian) played a great game, J-Mac (McCray) played a great game," Ingram said. "You know, Tytus (Howard) did his thing. Max (Scharping) did his thing. You know, all the guys up front. I have confidence in those guys, and I'm thankful for those guys because my livelihood depends on those guys. So I believe in them, and they did a great job today."

The Texans will next travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 7.