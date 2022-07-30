Pep Hamilton's Playbook "Crytal Clear" & a "Good Mixture"

Things are different on offense, but the Texans won't explain exactly how.

"Y'all going to have to find out on Sundays," Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks joked, when asked for differences over years past.

Pep Hamilton is the new Offensive Coordinator in Houston, after spending 2021 as the team's Quarterbacks Coach and Passing Game Coordinator. Things will be different with Hamilton guiding that side of the ball, and Cooks has liked what he's seen through the offseason and into the first two days of training camp.

"It's been great," Cooks said. "Got a lot of respect for Pep. Pep's seen a lot of ball, played with a lot of great players. To be able to feed off him and learn from him and the offenses he's been in before was helpful for me and to be able to have that feedback for one another has been great."

Since he was promoted in early February, Hamilton's described his offense as one that will utilize the strengths of its playmakers, and also place an emphasis on running the ball successfully. Offensive Lineman Justin Britt is a fan of what Hamilton's implemented.

"I think Pep brings a lot of energy and juice to the offense," Britt said. "Good mixture of run and pass and aggression. Without giving anything way really, it's going to be a fun year. The playbook is exciting and it all makes sense and it's crystal clear and it gives us a chance to go out there and execute at the highest level."

With his defensive background, Head Coach Lovie Smith has repeatedly harped on the need to increase takeaways by the Texans defense. That started last year, and he's looking for a continuation of it in 2022. But he's also confident about what Hamilton is doing with the offense.

"All the things Pep Hamilton and the rest of our offensive staff would like to do, we feel like he can lead us down that path," Smith said.