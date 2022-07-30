Pep Hamilton's Playbook "Crytal Clear" & a "Good Mixture"

Jul 30, 2022 at 02:13 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Things are different on offense, but the Texans won't explain exactly how.

"Y'all going to have to find out on Sundays," Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks joked, when asked for differences over years past.

Pep Hamilton is the new Offensive Coordinator in Houston, after spending 2021 as the team's Quarterbacks Coach and Passing Game Coordinator. Things will be different with Hamilton guiding that side of the ball, and Cooks has liked what he's seen through the offseason and into the first two days of training camp.

"It's been great," Cooks said. "Got a lot of respect for Pep. Pep's seen a lot of ball, played with a lot of great players. To be able to feed off him and learn from him and the offenses he's been in before was helpful for me and to be able to have that feedback for one another has been great."

Since he was promoted in early February, Hamilton's described his offense as one that will utilize the strengths of its playmakers, and also place an emphasis on running the ball successfully. Offensive Lineman Justin Britt is a fan of what Hamilton's implemented.

"I think Pep brings a lot of energy and juice to the offense," Britt said. "Good mixture of run and pass and aggression. Without giving anything way really, it's going to be a fun year. The playbook is exciting and it all makes sense and it's crystal clear and it gives us a chance to go out there and execute at the highest level."

With his defensive background, Head Coach Lovie Smith has repeatedly harped on the need to increase takeaways by the Texans defense. That started last year, and he's looking for a continuation of it in 2022. But he's also confident about what Hamilton is doing with the offense.

"All the things Pep Hamilton and the rest of our offensive staff would like to do, we feel like he can lead us down that path," Smith said.

Hamilton and the Texans won't practice Sunday, but when they return to the field on Monday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, they'll be in full pads for the first time during training camp.

Browse more information on Training Camp presented by Xfinity now!

Related Content

news

3 things from Day 2 of Texans Camp

Seeing red, players returning to practice and run game expectations were all among the notable things from Day 2 of Texans Camp.

news

WR John Metchie III connects with Texans, lifts spirits

WR John Metchie III was recently diagnosed with leukemia, but earlier this week he addressed his teammates in a meeting.

news

Lovie Smith: Derek Stingley Jr. expected to play Week 1

Head Coach Lovie Smith expects the Texans No. 3 overall draft pick to play in Week 1 against the Colts.

news

Statement from John Metchie III

Houston Texans WR John Metchie III shares his recent medical diagnosis.

news

Texans visit to Mexico a hit

A group from the Houston Texans, including DL Ross Blacklock and LB Garret Wallow, visited Monterrey and Mexico City this week as part of an outreach trip to Mexico.

news

Most significant uniform change happens in Texans' 21st season

The Texans will sport Battle Red helmets in Week 9 of 2022 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

QB Davis Mills: "I still have a lot to prove"

QB Davis Mills has high standards for himself, and plans to attack each and every practice ahead during Texans Camp.

news

Five players to watch during Texans Camp

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares five players to keep an eye on for the 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

Trio of Texans projected to make All-Rookie Team

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter has three Houston Texans rookies making the 2022 All-Rookie Team, on both offense and defense.

news

Tight Ends looking to tighten up in 2022

The tight end position is primed for improvement in the upcoming season.

news

Texans Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso's excitement to add Derek Stingley, Jr. to mix

Team coaching staff and veterans shared their thoughts on CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

Advertising