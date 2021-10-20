 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
QB Davis Mills to start vs. Cardinals and Blacklock returns to practice

Oct 20, 2021 at 03:41 PM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans practice week got underway on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center with no Tyrod Taylor on the field yet. Before practice, Head Coach David Culley confirmed that rookie QB Davis Mills will start in Week 7 at Arizona but that the veteran Taylor might be nearing a return off the Reserve/Injured list.

"We're just kind of taking it week by week," Culley said. "Hopefully, we'll try to get him a little bit of practice this week and kind of see how it is."

Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the Texans' Sept. 19 game at Cleveland on a touchdown run. Culley didn't rule out a possible return for the following week against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We hope so," he said. "I'm not really sure yet."

Ross Blacklock did return to practice on Wednesday for the first time since logging a sack, quarterback hit and forced fumble against Carolina in Week 3. The second-year defensive lineman missed three games due to COVID-19 and could return for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

"I hope he'll be playing," Culley said. "We'll see how it goes this week in practice, but he is back."

The Texans will play the Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

The next time you can see the Texans at NRG Stadium will be on October 31 as they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Kickoff is set for noon CT. Click here for tickets.

