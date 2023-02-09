Questions about QB, the Draft, J.J. Watt helping DeMeco Ryans | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking here.

Juan Garza - Dear Drew, How are the interviews going for the offensive coordinator position?

DD: Good. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and General Manager Nick Caserio are being deliberate in filling out the staff of assistants. During his introductory press conference, Ryans talked about the characteristics he wants from the Texans offense, and he also described the need for a diverse coaching staff of teachers. I'd expect an announcement on the staff in the next couple weeks.

Mike Henry: Dear Drew, Will the Texans sign a backup veteran quarterback before drafting a new quarterback?

DD: Whether it's before or after the NFL Draft in late April, I do believe the Texans will add a veteran quarterback. Davis Mills is the only signal-caller under contract for 2023, so Houston must add a couple of bodies at that position. Whether it's one, two or more, I'm fairly certain you'll see a veteran addition to that position group.

Marvin Roberson: Dear Drew, When do you think the Texans will select a top defensive edge rusher? They need help at that position.

DD: I think any of their 11 picks present the chance to take a pass-rusher. I could see multiple picks spent on that spot, starting as high as the second overall selection. Our very own John Harris even had the Texans using the 12th overall pick on a pass rusher in Georgia Tech’s Keion White. Harris is very complimentary of the quality and depth of the pass rushers in this Draft class.

Raymond Vera: Dear Drew, Do you think DeMeco Ryans will consider J.J. Watt for defensive line coach?

DD: No. Watt recently said he is not interested in coaching. He's happy for his friend Ryans, and would be willing to talk to the team, but he's not interested in the grind of being an NFL assistant coach.

Andrew Cruz: Dear Drew, How's your day? I like to know that all the Texans crew members are having a good day.

DD: It's solid, Andrew. Thanks for asking. Fun times here around the office with the news about the return home of DeMeco Ryans.

Ram Reyna: Dear Drew, Would the Texans consider going to the college ranks for experienced coordinators/coaches?

DD: I suppose I could see that happening. But if so, the coach would likely have previous coaching and/or playing experience in the NFL.