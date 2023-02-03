DeMeco Ryans has these 10 "wants" for the Texans offense

Feb 02, 2023 at 07:18 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

DeMeco Ryans knows what he wants for the Houston Texans offense.

Ryans, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media on Thursday afternoon at NRG Stadium. The new head coach, who played linebacker for the franchise from 2006 through 2011, covered a range of topics, including what he wants from his yet-to-be-assembled coaching staff. While he's not hired an offensive coordinator, Ryans has a clear vision for the offense.

So clear, in fact, Ryans reeled off these 10 "wants":

  1. We want to play with precision.
  2. We want to play with effort.
  3. We want to play with physicality.
  4. We want to own the line of scrimmage.
  5. We want to establish the run game first, but we want to be balanced.
  6. We want to be able to operate with play-action pass.
  7. We also want to be efficient.
  8. We want to have explosive playmakers who we can get the ball to.
  9. If it's not down the field, we want to throw a checkdown and put it in the hands of an explosive playmaker and see him create.
  10. We want to make sure we're adaptable to the players that we have, making sure we're playing to the strengths of our players, getting the ball in our playmakers' hands, and letting them make plays.

When Ryans finished describing his desires for that side of the ball, Caserio had a quick response.

"That's a pretty long checklist there," Caserio said. "We've got a lot of work to do."

At times during his press conference, Ryans explained how he's drawn from his former head coaches Gary Kubiak (Texans, 2006-2011), Andy Reid (Eagles, 2012) and Chip Kelly (Eagles, 2013-2015).

He also harkened back to his playing days at Alabama and explained the importance of a lesson from former Crimson Tide Defensive Coordinator Joe Kines.

According to Ryans, Kines called the young linebacker up in a meeting and quizzed him on his responsibilities, and those of his teammates. Ryans stumbled a bit in front of Kines and the group, and that lack of preparedness made a major impression on him.

Ryans will soon start filling out his coaching staff.

Related Content

news

Why DeMeco Ryans chose the Houston Texans HC job over the rest

A highly-coveted candidate, Ryans was requested for interviews by all five teams searching for a new head coach this offseason and gave insight on why he chose the Houston Texans.

news

5 Things to Know | DeMeco Ryans' introductory press conference

DeMeco Ryans held his first press conference as the head coach of the Houston Texans on Thursday, alongside Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio.

news

The Right Staff: DeMeco Ryans on Texans coach targets

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans didn't say yet who he'll hire as assistant coaches, but he explained some of the key characteristics he wants for his coaching staff.

news

DeMeco Ryans gives inside look at his mic'd up moment | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans watched his mic'd up moment and gave insight on his leadership and relationship with teammates like Brian Cushing and Andre Johnson.

news

As Seen on Social: Reaction to DeMeco Ryans as Houston Texans Head Coach

With ties to the city, the fanbase and the organization, DeMeco Ryans received an outpouring of support via social media when the Houston Texans announced him as the sixth head coach in franchise history.

news

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.

news

DeMeco Ryans is the one

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer explains why the hire of DeMeco Ryans as head coach is such a momentous day in franchise history.

news

Welcome Home: DeMeco Ryans back where he belongs

DeMeco Ryans is the sixth head coach of the Houston Texans, and he's back where his professional football career started.

news

9 things to know about Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

A former defensive team captain for the Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans is the sixth head coach in franchise history.

news

DeMeco Ryans' NFL History

The Houston Texans named DeMeco Ryans head coach.

news

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans' Biography

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans recently completed his sixth season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertising