Randall Cobb opens up about unprecedented NFL free agency amidst COVID-19

Mar 27, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Randall Cobb has been through free agency before, but nothing could prepare the 10-year veteran and other NFL players for a 2020 offseason amidst a worldwide pandemic.

"I talked to Coach (Bill) O'Brien and kind of felt the way that they're going to use me and how I can fit into the offense, but it was definitely a little weird this year," Cobb said via conference call on Friday. "I still haven't had my physical yet, so I actually haven't signed. I live out in L.A. in the offseason right now. Everything is shut down out here, and I haven't had the opportunity to a doctor's office and get my physical yet."

Cobb, who agreed to terms with the Texans last week, has a home gym and a turf field in his back yard where he's been working out. Normally, players can meet with coaches and watch film once free agency begins, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL facilities are currently closed.

"That's probably been the weirdest part," Cobb said. "This is my second or third time going through free agency, and normally during the tampering period you can't really do anything anyway, but once the league year starts and you're able to go down and meet with the team and meet with the coaches and sit down and watch some film with the coaches and get a good feel for what you're getting into. I didn't get that opportunity this year, so really that's the only thing I've been doing is kind of watching some of the highlights that I could find on the internet on YouTube, and trying to get an idea."

Building chemistry with his new quarterback, Deshaun Watson, is the biggest priority, according to Cobb. While watching Texans' highlights, he was pleased to see a number of routes similar to the ones he has run throughout his career as a slot receiver.

"That's one thing that I'm excited to come in and build and be able to learn what he likes and show him what I'm good at and just being able to communicate and be on the same page," Cobb said.

For now, Cobb will settle for texting with Watson and teammate Kenny Stills, whom he knows from when the two trained together in the past. He plans to get the phone numbers of Will Fuller V and the other receivers in hopes of "meeting" them as well.

"Obviously, it's an unprecedented time with what's going on," Cobb said. "I don't know how long we're going to be stuck in L.A. and when we're going to be able to get down to Houston and find a house and start training down there and everything. I look forward to getting to know everybody and meeting everybody and starting to mesh together."

