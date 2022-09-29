Rex Burkhead hosting Top Golf event for pediatric brain cancer | Daily Brew

Sep 29, 2022 at 05:38 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

On April 6, 2013, Rex Burkhead watched six-year-old Jack Hoffman run 69 yards for a touchdown during the Nebraska Cornhuskers spring football game. Hoffman was wearing a No. 22 jersey, Burkhead's number at the time. The moment went viral, even earning an ESPY award for Moment of the Year.

Burkhead, in his junior year, met Jack several months earlier, developing a friendship that would go on to last well into his NFL career.

"He had just been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and it was kind of a Make-A-Wish deal for his family," Burkhead said. "He wanted to come up to the stadium, meet some players and get a tour. That's what I did, met with him, his family, had lunch that day, gave him a tour of the stadium and we kept in touch after that."

Nearly ten years later, Burkhead now serves on the board for the Team Jack Foundation, a nonprofit started by Jack's parents to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. On October 10, Burkhead will host an event at Top Golf Katy from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to help bring awareness and raise money for this important cause.

"We're going to have a little tournament going on to make it competitive and fun," Burkhead said. "A bunch of players are coming out to play in it. We're going to have an auction going as well. You can be a sponsor, you can donate, however you can help out."

Proceeds from the event will go benefit the Team Jack Foundation in furthering research for childhood brain cancer, the deadliest form of cancer for kids.

For tickets and sponsorship packages, visit the Team Jack website here.

Browse tickets for Texans vs Chargers Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger on October 2nd at NRG Stadium*.*

Related Content

news

There's a lot of football left | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts ahead of the Texans Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Jonathan Owens looks back at NFL journey: "I just started crying" | Daily Brew

DB Jonathan Owens remembers the day the Houston Texans gave him the news that they were signing him to the practice squad and reflects on his journey since.

news

Despite loss, Texans special teams shines in Chicago | Daily Brew

Houston Texans special teams were a bright spot in Sunday's loss to the Bears in Chicago.

news

Key numbers ahead of Week 3 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers from the Texans as the team heads into Week 3.

news

Comparing second-year QBs | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears will both look to their second-year quarterbacks, Davis Mills and Justin Fields, to help get a win on Sunday.

news

Texans look for a win in Chi-Town | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts ahead of the Texans, Bears matchup in Chicago.

news

Rasheem Green impresses in Texans debut | Daily Brew

Despite the loss Sunday in Denver, DL Rasheem Green played well for the Houston defense with 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles.

news

Key numbers ahead of Week 2 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers behind the Texans' first two weeks of the Regular Season.

news

Offensive adjustments coming in Week 2 | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans' point of emphasis is clear after Sunday's 20-20 tie to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Doubling down in Denver | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer looks ahead to this week's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

news

Heavy workload for rookies in NFL debut | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith says rookie DBs Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. played "a little more than the initial plan was for them."

Advertising