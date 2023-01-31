Statement from Nick Caserio on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

Jan 31, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Houston Texans Staff

"On behalf of the entire Texans organization, I would like to welcome DeMeco Ryans and his family back to Houston. DeMeco is a proven coach with a track record of success who has an innate ability to lead people. He is progressive in his vision, a great communicator, a connector and somebody that values collaboration. We are working to build a sustainable program that has long-term success and DeMeco is the Coach we feel is the best fit to help us achieve our goals. We know how important it is to get results now and we have a lot of work to do, but I'm excited to partner with DeMeco to build our football team together."

