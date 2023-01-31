Statement from Nick Caserio on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans

"On behalf of the entire Texans organization, I would like to welcome DeMeco Ryans and his family back to Houston. DeMeco is a proven coach with a track record of success who has an innate ability to lead people. He is progressive in his vision, a great communicator, a connector and somebody that values collaboration. We are working to build a sustainable program that has long-term success and DeMeco is the Coach we feel is the best fit to help us achieve our goals. We know how important it is to get results now and we have a lot of work to do, but I'm excited to partner with DeMeco to build our football team together."
With ties to the city, the fanbase and the organization, DeMeco Ryans received an outpouring of support via social media when the Houston Texans announced him as the sixth head coach in franchise history.
The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.
Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer explains why the hire of DeMeco Ryans as head coach is such a momentous day in franchise history.
DeMeco Ryans is the sixth head coach of the Houston Texans, and he's back where his professional football career started.
A former defensive team captain for the Houston Texans, DeMeco Ryans is the sixth head coach in franchise history.
Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans recently completed his sixth season with the San Francisco 49ers.
Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair makes a statement on the welcoming home of Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.
Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans makes a statement on the welcoming home of Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.
We have completed additional discussions with DeMeco Ryans regarding our head coaching position.