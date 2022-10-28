Sunday at NRG Stadium is Kids Day Presented by Texas Children's Hospital

Houston hosts the Titans on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The 3 p.m. kickoff doesn't just feature the AFC South rivals squaring off. It's also Kids Day/A Celebration of PLAY60 presented by Texas Children's Hospital.

Houston Texans Legend, former wide receiver Cecil Short, III, will rep H-Town and bang on the big drum before kickoff. He'll be accompanied by his seven children.

The Parker Elementary School Advanced Chorus will sing the national anthem, and at halftime, TORO's Halftime Show will feature wiener dog races. The dachshunds will wear Halloween costumes and race to see who gets crowned TORO's Grand Champion.

The Texans will wear their Deep Steel Blue Jerseys and Liberty White Pants, and they'll look to topple the Titans. All-time, Houston's won 18 of the 40 matchups with Tennessee. The Texans beat the Titans on the road in 2021, and they're 10-10 at NRG Stadium against Tennesee.