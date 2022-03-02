Swish! Nothing but net for Lovie Smith on Pat McAfee Show

Some people know how to make an entrance. Lovie Smith also knows how to make an exit.
As part of a list of media appearances at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Houston Texans Head Coach visited the Pat McAfee Show for an in-studio interview on Wednesday. McAfee, the former All-Pro Indianapolis Colts punter, chatted with Smith about a number of topics, ranging from his return to a head coaching role in Houston, working with GM Nick Caserio and more.
After the interview, McAfee walked Smith to his indoor basketball court and offered the ball to the head coach. Smith said he didn't play but, being a good sport, took the shot anyway. Check out Smith's walk-off basket and the enthusiastic reaction of McAfee and crew.
The full interview with Coach Smith can be heard here.
