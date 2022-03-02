Swish! Nothing but net for Lovie Smith on Pat McAfee Show

Some people know how to make an entrance. Lovie Smith also knows how to make an exit.

As part of a list of media appearances at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Houston Texans Head Coach visited the Pat McAfee Show for an in-studio interview on Wednesday. McAfee, the former All-Pro Indianapolis Colts punter, chatted with Smith about a number of topics, ranging from his return to a head coaching role in Houston, working with GM Nick Caserio and more.