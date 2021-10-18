Terrence Brooks spends night in Indianapolis under medical observation 

Terrence Brooks spent Sunday night in Indianapolis after suffering a lung contusion in the game against the Colts.

In his first start as a Houston Texan, Brooks was injured on the touchdown pass to Colts WR Parris Campbell in the first quarter.

"Just a little quick update here on Terrence Brooks; he is still in Indy," Head Coach David Culley said Monday. "Again, we know he had that contusion, but they are going to just keep him for observation right now. We expect him maybe to come home tonight. If not, he'll be back tomorrow. Other than that, from the game, really no significant injuries or anything from anybody."

Both Brooks and Campbell were injured on the play and did not return to the game. Brooks will miss next week's game at Arizona with the injury.

"Obviously, Terrence is not going to be able to play this week," Culley said. "I'm not sure how long it will be before he is able to play, but Lonnie (Johnson Jr.) went in and played, and we'll basically start the game this coming week with those guys back there at safety, with Eric (Murray) being back there, also. We basically have been playing those guys (in combination) just like our defensive line, and we'll end up doing the same thing now moving forward."

The Texans will travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.