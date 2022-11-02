Texans and Astros to rep the H on Thursday night

Nov 02, 2022 at 09:10 AM
With rain postponing Monday night's World Series action, Houston will have two major sports teams playing on primetime television this Thursday. The Houston Texans will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football at the same time as Game 5 of the Astros-Phillies World Series in Philadelphia.

For Houston sports aficionados wanting to keep tabs on both games at the same time, the Texans have their fans covered.

"You know we're taking care of fans, right? It's all about H-town love," Texans Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications said on SportsRadio 610's Payne and Pendergast show Wednesday. "We've got to support both of our teams against Philly here this week. So, whether you're following along on your phone or if you're just that engrossed all game long, we're going to have scoring updates on the video board throughout the game."

During their Week 9 Battle Red game against the Eagles, the Texans will be provide baseball scoring updates on the videoboard, big plays on the in-game show and will broadcast the World Series throughout the stadium.

"Of course when you're walking around the stadium, you're in the concourses, in the suites, a lot of the TVs are going to be flipped over to that Astros game so you can pay attention to both games at the same time," Vosik said.

On Sundays, television screens in the stadium concourse levels broadcast both the Texans game and other NFL games throughout the league. Since there will be no other NFL game being played in the Thursday night primetime spot, the Texans will use those additional screens to televise the World Series. For fans in their seats, Texans TV's Drew Dougherty will provide occasional Astros updates, along with any big plays throughout the game.

With two major sports teams playing simultaneously in the same markets, the Texans hope to keep their fans up to date on everything H-town sports.

The Texans will host the Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video and broadcast locally on FOX-26's sister station, MY20 KTXH-TV, and on SportsRadio 610. Browse tickets.

