Texans and Jaguars Share Several Connections

The connections abound between the Texans and the Jaguars. The two squads are squaring off in Week 1 at NRG Stadium and several players and coaches have some interesting ties to each other. Here are some of the more notable ones.

Texans WR Chris Conley played with Jacksonville the last two seasons.

A trio of Jaguars running backs in Carlos Hyde, Dare Ogunbowale and Duke Johnson are former Texans. Hyde rumbled for 1,070-yards and six touchdowns in 2019 with the Texans. Ogunbowale spent a part of his rookie season in 2017 on the Texans practice squad.