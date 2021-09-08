Texans and Jaguars Share Several Connections

The connections abound between the Texans and the Jaguars. The two squads are squaring off in Week 1 at NRG Stadium and several players and coaches have some interesting ties to each other. Here are some of the more notable ones.
Texans WR Chris Conley played with Jacksonville the last two seasons.
A trio of Jaguars running backs in Carlos Hyde, Dare Ogunbowale and Duke Johnson are former Texans. Hyde rumbled for 1,070-yards and six touchdowns in 2019 with the Texans. Ogunbowale spent a part of his rookie season in 2017 on the Texans practice squad.
Jaguars OL Walker Little was a standout at Episcopal High School in Bellaire and as a youth attended Training Camp presented by Xfinity practices. Jacksonville DL K'Lavon Chaisson is a Houstonian and was a key member of the powerhouse North Shore High School program. Jaguars LB Dakota Allen is from Humble and played his high school ball at Summer Creek.
Texans DL DeMarcus Walker was born in Jacksonville and played collegiately at Florida State.
Texans P Cameron Johnston overlapped with Hyde, OL Andrew Norwell and DL DaVon Hamilton during their time at Ohio State. All were coached by Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer.
Houston S Justin Reid and QB Davis Mills both played with Little while at Stanford.
Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn and Jaguars LB Myles Jack were teammates in college at UCLA.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks, OL Marcus Cannon and RB Rex Burkhead all played with Jaguars DL Malcom Brown in New England.
Texans Running Backs Coach Danny Barrett and Jaguars Offensive Line Coach George Warhop played college football together in 1981 and 1982 at Cincinnati. Barrett was an honorable mention All-American QB and Warhop was his center.
Jaguars Assistant Head Coach Charlie Strong was the Head Coach at the University of Texas and Texans DL Charles Omenihu played for him in 2015 and 2016.
