Texans beat Saints 17-13 with thrilling finish in Lovie Smith's debut | Rapid Reactions

Aug 14, 2022 at 12:12 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans kicked off their 2022 preseason with a thrilling 17-13 comeback victory at NRG Stadium on Saturday night.

"Anytime you keep score, you want to win, kind of simple as that, but there is a lot more we'd like to get accomplished in these preseason games," Head Coach Lovie Smith said.

Smith's debut as head coach resulted in three takeaways (one interceptions, two fumble recoveries) for his defense, an explosive performance by rookie running back Dameon Pierce a touchdown drive in the final minute of action.

"Dameon Pierce definitely caught my eye and everybody's eye that was watching him," Smith said. "That's what we've seen in training camp also. He's a good football player."

QB Davis Mills started the game but exited after two series, completing 3-of-3 passes for 14 yards. Backup QB Jeff Driskel was 16-of-26 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Driskel threw his second touchdown pass, a six-yard catch by WR Johnny Johnson, with just 25 seconds remaining to give Houston the late win.

Resting veterans that did not see action in the preseason opener included Laremy Tunsil, Justin Britt, Brandin Cooks, Maliek Collins, Jerry Hughes and Christian Kirksey.

"As you can see, we kept out quite a few of our players," Smith said. "By design, we wanted to see some of the other players in some of the situation that we got."

Rookies that did play included Pierce, DB Jalen Pitre and LB Thomas Booker IV. Pierce led the team with 49 rushing yards on five carries in the first half, including one for a 20-yard gain in the second quarter.

After Driskel's pass was picked off with 1:52 left in the first half, the Saints added a 23-yard field goal to tie the score 10-10 at halftime.

Trailing 13-10 with just over two minutes remaining, Driskel orchestrated a seven-play, 90-yard scoring drive, converting four first downs. After a 49-yard gain by Camp, Driskel found Johnson for a 19-yard reception. Three plays later, Driskel connected with Johnson on a six-yard touchdown pass to give Houston a 17-13 lead and the preseason win.

The Texans will next travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams in their second preseason game on Friday at 9 p.m. CT.

Pitre recorded four tackles and a tackle for loss. Booker logged his first career NFL sack along with 2 tackles.

QB Andy Dalton threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to RB Dwayne Washington on the opening drive to give the Saints an early 7-0 lead. Houston's defense forced a takeaway on the next two possessions. Tremon Smith had an interception and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recovered a fumble on backup QB Ian Book. The Texans converted the two turnovers into 10-7 lead in the second quarter. Driskel's four-yard touchdown pass to WR Jalen Camp capped off a five-play, 47-yard scoring drive.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

Related Content

news

Rapid Reactions: Second-half comeback falls short as Texans lose 28-25 to Titans

The Houston Texans scored on every drive of the second half, but ultimately couldn't pull off the comeback against their AFC South opponent.

news

Rapid Reaction: Despite early lead, Texans fall 23-7 to 49ers

In their final road game of the season, the Houston Texans snapped their two-game win streak in a 23-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans shock Chargers in 41-29 win

Despite missing 10 starters due to COVID-19, the Houston Texans upset the Los Angeles Chargers in 41-29 shootout at home.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans beat Jaguars 30-16 in first career win for QB Davis Mills

The Houston Texans arrived in Jacksonville with a depleted roster and left with a 30-16 victory over the Jaguars.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans start fast with Davis Mills, but fall 33-13 to Seahawks

The Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks were within one score of each other until the third quarter of the Week 14 matchup.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans fall in 31-0 loss to Colts

The Houston Texans fell, 31-0, in a lopsided loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home.

news

Rapid Reactions: After early lead, Texans fall 21-14 to Jets

The Houston Texans fell 21-14 to the New York Jets in their first home game in nearly a month.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans topple Titans in 22-13 road win

Even a pouring rainstorm didn't put a damper on the Houston Texans, who snapped their eight-game losing streak with a big 22-13 win in Tennessee.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans drop 17-9 decision in Miami

In a game with nine combined turnovers, the Texans fall 17-9 to the Dolphins.

news

Rapid Reactions: Texans end scoring drought late in 38-22 loss to Rams

The Houston Texans ended their 12-quarter touchdown drought with three consecutive scoring drives in the fourth quarter in a lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams at home.

news

Rapid Reactions: Losing skid continues as Texans fall 31-5 in Arizona

The Houston Texans fell, 31-5, to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Advertising