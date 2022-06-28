Texans Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso's excitement to add Derek Stingley, Jr. to mix

Dino Vasso was amped up after Houston chose Derek Stingley, Jr. in the first round.

The cornerbacks coach was thrilled the Texans chose the LSU defensive back in the first round this April.

Much was made over the hug Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio shared on the second night of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans Head Coach and General Manager embraced after the team picked Alabama linebacker Christian Harris in the third round.

But Vasso was just as pumped…the night before…when the Texans used the third overall pick to select Stingley.

"I was excited," Vasso said. "Obviously, that's what I wanted. I'm a little biased there. I didn't have any intel on 'that's what we're going to do'. Excited that we did make that choice and I get to work with him."

In his first year as a Texans assistant, Vasso was pleased with the play of young veterans like Desmond King, Tavierre Thomas and Tremon Smith. Vasso's looking forward to more time with them in the second year of this defensive system. Veteran Steven Nelson signed with the team in free agency.

Vasso's also happy to add Stingley to that mix.

"He just doesn't really have a glaring weakness in his game," Vasso said. "He's big. He's strong. He can run. He's explosive. He has good feet. He can track the football. Those are all things that you're looking for in a corner."

While Vasso ticked off several of the attractive physical attributes of Stingley, the coach was also quick to point to the mental side of the game. He's been impressed by the rookies smarts, and inquisitiveness.