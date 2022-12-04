Texans defense get a safety plus two takeaways in first half vs. Browns

The Houston Texans defense forced two takeaways and scored a safety in Deshaun Watson's return with the Cleveland Browns.

And it wasn't even halftime yet.

After forcing a three-and-out on Watson's opening series, the Texans ended the next three Cleveland possessions with a fumble, an interception and a safety.

DB Tavierre Thomas forced the ball out of WR Anthony Schwartz's hands for a fumble. Desmond King scooped up the ball and added a 15-yard return to the Cleveland 38-yard line. The Texans took a 3-0 lead after Ka'imi Fairbairn's 44-yard field goal.

On the Browns next offensive series, Watson's pass was picked off in the endzone by rookie DB Jalen Pitre for his third interception of the season. Pitre returned the ball 29 yards.