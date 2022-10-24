Texans hope to increase LB Christian Harris' role after debut

Oct 24, 2022 at 02:51 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

After much anticipation, Christian Harris made his NFL debut in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie linebacker, who started the season on IR, showed a lot of promise in the Texans' 38-20 loss, according to Head Coach Lovie Smith.

"I though he got better and better," Smith said Monday. "There are some flash plays that we really liked and I go back to an issue with all the rookies when they play for the first time. We talked about flash plays, some plays that give us hope later on, we had a lot of those for Christian Harris yesterday."

After a hamstring injury sidelined him in training camp, Harris had not played a game since Jan. 10, 2022 when he suited up for Alabama in the CFP National Championship. Smith tempered expectations for the third-round draft pick's snap count in his first game off IR. However, Harris entered the game on the second play and remained for 68 percent of Houston's defensive snaps.

"I liked a lot of things that he did and he'll grade out later on," Smith said. "Saw him run around, be aggressive, be physical, taking on lead blockers, a few tackles. He'd like to have a few tackles back and then just blending into the game. We gave him a limited package this past week and hopefully we'll continue to grow that."

During his debut, Harris recorded his first career tackle in the second quarter, holding RB Josh Jacobs to a four-yard gain on third down short of the first down marker.

Browse tickets for Texans vs. Titans on October 30th at 3:05 PM.

Related Content

news

Dare Ogunbowale's "flash plays" caught attention on Sunday

Houston Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale turned some heads in his limited time on offense Sunday at Las Vegas.

news

Texans pinpoint differences in Sunday's loss at Las Vegas

The Houston Texans fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and explained what kept them from winning their second game of 2022.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 23rd at 3:05 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Texans week in review: Getting ready for Vegas and a surprise pregame ritual

Here's some football and some non-football fun facts heading into Week 7 at Las Vegas.

news

Lovie Smith "excited" to see more of Jalen Pitre

Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre discusses how he hopes to improve his game moving  following the Bye Week.

news

Brevin Jordan back at practice, could return in Week 7

Houston Texans TE Brevin Jordan was back practicing ahead of the Texans Week 7 game in his hometown, Las Vegas.

news

How Steven Nelson balances football and farming

Houston Texans DB Steven Nelson goes to his farm to recharge when he's away from football.

news

3 things from Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Here are three things we learned from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference following the 13-6 win at Jacksonville.

news

Texans open 21-day practice window for Mario Addison, Christian Harris

Head Coach Lovie Smith gave updates on DL Mario Addison and LB Christian Harris following Wednesday's practice.

news

3 things from Lovie Smith's Monday press conference

Here are three takeaways from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference following the Texans Week 4 loss to the Chargers.

news

Texans players represent their international heritage

Seven Houston Texans players are participating in a league-wide initiative to represent their international heritage with new helmet decals.

Advertising