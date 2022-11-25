Texans name Kyle Allen starting QB for Week 12

The Houston Texans have named Kyle Allen as their starting quarterback for Week 12 at Miami. After both Allen and Davis Mills were informed of the change on Friday, Head Coach Lovie Smith confirmed the decision during his press conference.

"Both guys have been told Kyle Allen will start this week," Smith said. "Reasons why? I mean, it's like that pole position. There comes a time when you feel like you need to. You're always looking for the best option that gives you the best chance to win and that's where we are right now."

The decision comes after Mills struggled last week against the Washington Commanders. In the 23-10 loss, Mills threw two interceptions, including a pick-six on the second play of the first drive and was sacked five times. Smith says the decision is not a permanent change for the rest of the season.

"We take it day-by-day with everybody," Smith said. "So am I naming lifetime starters? No, that's not the case at all. This is what we think we need to do for this game. It's that way for every position."

Allen, who signed with the Texans in March, will get his first start since November 8, 2020 as quarterback for Washington.

"Year Five, I've played every single year of my career," Allen said. "I was undrafted. You know, there's been a lot of adversity. The last start I had was in 2020 when I broke my leg. This is the first start since breaking my leg. So personally, for me, it's kind of a cool, you know, overcoming adversity moment and getting back on the field."

Allen spent his first two seasons in Carolina, working his way up from practice squad to starting 12 games in 2019 when Cam Newton was injured. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards and threw 17 touchdowns with two 300-yard passing games. After the season, the Panthers traded Allen to Washington where he started all four games he appeared in until the leg injury ended his season.

In the midst of a five-game losing streak, the Texans hope that Allen can provide a spark when they take on the Dolphins on Sunday.

"I just think we need to execute and we just need to make plays," Allen said. "I think situational football is going to be huge. I think we've struggled in the situational football a bunch, so hopefully we can be good in third-down, red zone, two-minute and stuff like that. I think those areas are really important in the game and I think we can improve in those areas. But for me personally, I'm just trying to execute and do what I can do to help the team."