Texans pinpoint differences in Sunday's loss at Las Vegas

Oct 23, 2022 at 07:30 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans entered the fourth quarter of another game with a lead, but were unable to win.

Houston fell, 38-20, on Sunday to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. When the third quarter concluded, the Texans were on top, 20-17. But Las Vegas peeled off a pair of Josh Jacobs touchdown runs, and also got an interception return for a score by Duron Harmon.

What had been a 3-point advantage, quickly devolved into an 18-point defeat. Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed to a few key reasons for the loss.

"We didn't finish the way we needed to," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "Late in the game, when we needed another drive and some more points, the penalty of course was big on fourth down, and of course that interception for a touchdown was also."

Houston is now 1-4-1 heading into Week 8, and has entered the final quarter of regulation with a lead or a tie in all but one of those contests.

Mills, who completed 28-of-41 passes for 302 yards, with two touchdowns and a late pick, saw some good things, but ultimately not enough good things.

"Obviously, I tried to force it a little bit on the interception," Mills said. "Tried to make a play so we could keep moving the ball and try to get a chunk on that play. I've just got to be smart with the football there. But other than that, I thought we were moving the ball. Just not enough."

Wide receiver Phillips Dorsett caught a pair of passes for 45 yards. One catch was a 25-yard touchdown that gave Houston a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter.

"We've got to get back to work," Dorsett said. "They were better than us today. Give them credit. They came out to play in the second half, and we didn't. We know we've got to play for all four quarters when it comes to Tennessee."

The Texans host the Titans next Sunday at Noon inside NRG Stadium. Browse tickets here.

