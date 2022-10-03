Texans players represent their international heritage

Seven Houston Texans players are participating in a league-wide initiative to represent their international heritage in Weeks 4 and 5.

The NFL, in partnership with over 200 players, coaches and executives, is celebrating the growing number of nationalities and cultures in the player-led initiative. Players can choose to wear, alongside the American flag, the flag of an international country or territory if they lived there for two years or more, or have a parent or grandparent who were born there.

Dare Ogunbowale, whose father emigrated from near Lagos, Nigeria, is proud to represent his country as part of the new initiative.

"My dad came to America in his 20s, eventually brought his mother over here, eventually brought his siblings over here," Ogunbowale said. "I feel like we have a beautiful family. To be able to do that is something he takes a lot of pride in. Being in the NFL and wearing that flag on my helmet means a lot to me and my family."

Punter Cameron Johnson wore an Australian flag decal on the back of his helmet during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.