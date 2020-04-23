Texans President Jamey Rootes delivers meals to volunteers

Apr 22, 2020 at 07:39 PM
Amanda Caffey

Jamey Rootes, president of the Houston Texans, visited the food distribution site at NRG Stadium with a sweet surprise – Papa John's pizza and Tiff's Treats cookies!

On April 18th, the Houston Independent School District (HISD) partnered with the Houston Food Bank to distribute meals in the parking lot of NRG Stadium. Rootes stopped by on the rainy afternoon with lunch for workers and volunteers.

HISD and the Food Bank were ready with 90,000 pounds of food for volunteers to place in the trunk for more than 4,700 families that came by.

The distribution site at NRG Stadium opened to accommodate working families who have been unable to visit an HISD-sponsored distribution site during the week.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, U.S. Rep. Al Green, and City of Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo also visited the site to thank workers and volunteers.

The Houston Texans organization, players and partners have stepped up to help the city of Houston during this time of need. Check out all of the donations that have been made and resources available.

Photos: Food Distribution at NRG

The Houston Food Bank and Houston Independent School District handed out food to more than 4,700 families. The Texans provided Papa John's pizza and Tiff's Treats cookies to volunteers.

