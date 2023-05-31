Texans to hold joint practices with Dolphins, Saints

May 31, 2023 at 01:43 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

After a four-year hiatus, joint practices are back for the Houston Texans.

Under new Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans will get some extra work against the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints ahead of their preseason games.

"Yeah, excited to go against the Dolphins here ahead of our preseason game, the second week of preseason," Ryans said Wednesday. "I think we can get a lot out of joint practices, especially a team as good as Miami, a playoff team, a team that has a ton of playmakers offensively and a really good defense, as well. It's a good opportunity for our offense to go against a different defensive structure. They're more of a three-down front where we're primarily a four-down front. So it's a chance for our offense to get different looks, and it's also a chance for us defensively to get different looks from different players and compete at a high level. The Saints, as well, it's our neighbor close by, so it'll be fun to go down and compete against the Saints."

The Texans have not held joint practices with another team since the 2019 preseason when they traveled to Green Bay and hosted the Detroit Lions. Ryans has been on the other side of joint practices with the Texans as well. In 2018, the San Francisco 49ers scrimmaged in Houston when Ryans was on staff as the 49ers inside linebackers coach.

"As much as we can go against other people and not beat up on each other too much, it's a good opportunity for us to go against them," Ryans said. "Dennis (Allen) and Mike (McDaniel), two guys I respect really well in this league, have done a great job leading their teams, and so I'm excited to go to work with those guys."

The Texans host the Dolphins on Aug. 19 and will travel New Orleans for their third and final preseason game on Aug. 27.

