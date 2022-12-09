Texans vs. Cowboys by the numbers | Daily Brew

It's time to head up I-45 to take on the Cowboys. As such, it happens just once every four years. So, let's dive into the numbers with my Daily Brew this week.

1,026 - Texans RB Dameon Pierce has over 1,000 yards of total offense through 12 games, the first RB to register that many total yards since David Johnson went over 1,000 in 2020 with 1,005 total yards.

198 - Pierce has carried the ball nearly two hundred times in 2022.

206 - Pierce carried the ball nearly the exact amount of times…IN HIS LAST TWO YEARS COMBINED at Florida.

4 - Texans WR Nico Collins has missed two games this season and he still has more catches than he had in 2021. He had 33 as a rookie and through his first ten games, he has four more catches, including two touchdowns, catching his second last week against the Browns.

75 - Texans TE Jordan Akins was brought back to the Texans after the end of training camp. He's paid huge dividends. He has 24 catches and two touchdowns in ten games. He's also caught 24 of 32 targets, which is a 75% catch/target share. That puts Akins in the top 40 in the league in catch percentage.

33 - The Cowboys scored 33 points last Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

24 - The Texans highest point total this year is what they were able to put up against the Los Angeles Chargers in week four.

37.5 - The Cowboys averaged over 37 points per game since their bye week.

6.4 - Cowboys RB Tony Pollard averages 6.4 yards every single time he touches the rock.

22 - Cowboys game wrecker Micah Parsons has gotten to the QB plenty in 2022. He has almost two dozen QB hits on the QB this season, including eight in the last three seasons.

2.0 - Parsons has 12.0 sacks on the season. One strange quirk is that when Parsons has one sack, he ends up with 2.0. He has 2.0 sacks in a game or 0.0 in every game. No more, no less.

3 - The Texans defense has given up just three touchdowns in the last three games.

Against Washington - one 90 yard drive for a touchdown (three field goals)

Against Miami - eight play, 59 yard drive for a TD

Against Miami - one play, three yard drive for a TD (three field goals)

Against Cleveland - no touchdowns (two field goals, one after a fumble on punt return)

4 - The Texans offense has four touchdowns over the same time frame - one against Washington, two against Miami, one against Cleveland. Yet, the Texans lost each game by 13, 15 and 13. Why?

5 - The Texans gave up FIVE NOTs (Non-Offensive Touchdowns): pick six (Washington), scoop and score (Washington), punt return TD (Cleveland), pick six (Cleveland) and scoop and score (Cleveland).

Alright, that's going to do it for this week. Let's go up 45 and get a W this week!!