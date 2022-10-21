Texans week in review: Getting ready for Vegas and a surprise pregame ritual

Brandin Cooks spent time with his family and headed home to Oregon for some R&R.

Home sweet home

Speaking of returning home, TE Brevin Jordan grew up in Las Vegas and could be making his return to the lineup this week for Houston. After an ankle injury at Denver, Jordan has missed three games but did practice this week. Jordan said he was expecting a sizeable cheering section of family and friends on the road.

"Oh my gosh, I got so many people asking me for tickets but they got to handle their own," Jordan said.

Marquis matchup

When the Raiders traded for Davante Adams this offseason, it was the biggest blockbuster announcement in free agency. Head Coach Lovie Smith is excited to see No. 3 overall draft pick DB Derek Stingley Jr. in action against one of the league's biggest stars.