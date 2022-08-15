Texans WRs pre-planned John Metchie III TD celebration

Metchie saw the celebration and exchanged texts with Camp afterwards.

"We talked after the game, and he was just appreciative, and we're obviously appreciative of him and everything he's done these past couple months and the fight that he has going on right now," Camp said.

Metchie, drafted with the 12th pick of the second round of this year's NFL Draft, is currently undergoing treatment for APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia). While the prognosis is good (APL is a curable form of leukemia), Metchie will not get to suit up for his rookie season.

"I just feel bad for (John) Metchie," DB Tremon Smith said. "I wish he was out there playing with us because he would have been a big part of this season this year."

The Texans placed Metchie on the Non-Football Illness list prior to the start of training camp. The former Alabama wideout sent a video message to his teammates to tell them personally about his diagnosis. Texans players felt it was important to let Metchie know he was still very much a part of their thoughts even if he was not on the field with them.