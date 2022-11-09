The latest on Texans WRs Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks 

Nov 09, 2022 at 04:24 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans should get some much-needed help at wide receiver this week when they head to New York to face the 6-2 Giants.

On Wednesday, Nico Collins returned to practice after missing the last two games with a groin injury. The second-year wide receiver was limited and his status for Sunday's game against Giants is day-to-day, according to head coach Lovie Smith.

"Nico Collins, one of our best players too, big, good target, that has to help," Smith said Wednesday.

Collins left in the fourth quarter at Las Vegas on Oct. 23 and did not return. The second-year wide receiver ranks second on the team with 305 receiving yards through just six games.

The Texans leading receiver, Brandin Cooks, did not practice last week and was inactive for the Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. Cooks is expected play against the Giants.

"It will be great," QB Davis Mills said. "I know Nico (Collins) is still day-to-day, but hopefully we will get him back this week. Brandin (Cooks) is going to be back, so excited for those guys. Obviously, both are extremely explosive, know the offense really well, and we have a lot of chemistry built up from the time we've had on tasks. I'm excited for both of those guys to get back into the flow of things."

The Texans will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Browse tickets for the next home game vs. the Washington Commanders.

Related Content

news

3 takeaways from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Here are three things you missed from Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference as Week 10 gets underway.

news

NFL announces nominees for 12th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Houston Texans Cheerleader named as Texans' Salute to Service Award nominee for 2022.

news

Thursday Night Football is Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm

The Houston Texans host the Eagles on Thursday Night and will wear their new Battle Red helmets for the first time.

news

How the Battle Red helmet inspired a Texans uniform change

First a new red helmet, but could bigger uniform changes be on the way for the Houston Texans?

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head vs Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:15 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find all of the ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Texans and Astros to rep the H on Thursday night

The Texans will broadcast Game 5 of the Astros-Phillies World Series and provide scoring updates throughout NRG Stadium during Thursday Night Football.

news

3 takeaways from Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday presser

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed the media after facing the Titans and ahead of playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

news

Sunday at NRG Stadium is Kids Day Presented by Texas Children's Hospital

The Houston Texans host the Titans on Sunday and will spend the day celebrating of our next generation of Texans Fans.

news

Astros to the World Series plus a Dameon Pierce Halloween costume | Week in Review

Recap the Houston Texans' week heading into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with both relevant and not-so-relevant information.

news

3 things from Lovie Smith's Monday Press Conference

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed more playing time for some, improvements on offense and injury concerns following Week 7 in Las Vegas.

news

Texans hope to increase LB Christian Harris' role after debut

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith says the rookie linebacker had some flash plays in his debut.

Advertising