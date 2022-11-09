The latest on Texans WRs Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks 

The Houston Texans should get some much-needed help at wide receiver this week when they head to New York to face the 6-2 Giants.

On Wednesday, Nico Collins returned to practice after missing the last two games with a groin injury. The second-year wide receiver was limited and his status for Sunday's game against Giants is day-to-day, according to head coach Lovie Smith.

"Nico Collins, one of our best players too, big, good target, that has to help," Smith said Wednesday.

Collins left in the fourth quarter at Las Vegas on Oct. 23 and did not return. The second-year wide receiver ranks second on the team with 305 receiving yards through just six games.

The Texans leading receiver, Brandin Cooks, did not practice last week and was inactive for the Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. Cooks is expected play against the Giants.

"It will be great," QB Davis Mills said. "I know Nico (Collins) is still day-to-day, but hopefully we will get him back this week. Brandin (Cooks) is going to be back, so excited for those guys. Obviously, both are extremely explosive, know the offense really well, and we have a lot of chemistry built up from the time we've had on tasks. I'm excited for both of those guys to get back into the flow of things."

The Texans will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.