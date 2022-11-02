Thursday Night Football is Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm

At long last, the Texans will wear different helmets.

Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm will see the Texans host the Eagles on Thursday Night Football. In addition to donning Battle Red jerseys, Houston will also wear Battle Red Helmets for the first time in a game. The players practiced in the Battle Red Helmets once early in training camp a few months ago.

All fans entering the game will receive a Battle Red H-Town towel courtesy of Mattress Firm.

Rapper Slim Thug will rep H-Town and bang on the battle drum prior to kickoff, and he'll perform at the half along with DJ Michael Watts and TSU's Ocean of Soul Marching Band.

The Texans are gunning for their first-ever victory over Philadelphia. In five previous contests, the Eagles have emerged as the victors.

In prime time, Houston's been outstanding over the last dozen games played. The Texans have won nine of their last 12 prime time games.