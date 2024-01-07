VanderBlog: Playoff Ticket-Punching-Historic Victory

Houston grabbed the lead back with a Ka'imi Fairbairn 51-yard field goal that followed a Matt Gay miss off the right upright from 57.

Gay re-tied the game with a short three-pointer, setting up the go-ahead drive.

On the march, Stroud was 7 for 7, finding Dalton Schultz four times and hitting Nico Collins with a 23-yard laser beam to set up first and goal. Devin Singletary ran it in from three yards and the world seemed right. But a missed extra point added plenty of stress to the ensuing Colts possession.

Jonathan Taylor had gone to locker room with an ankle injury then did his best Willis Reed impression, coming back into the game to help the Colts navigate their way down the field for an attempt to hijack the lead.

He was stopped on third and two from the 16. But on fourth and one, Gardner Minshew misconnected with reserve back Tyler Goodson and Houston got the ball back. After three runs and an intentional safety, the Texans killed the clock on a Colts 'Stanford Band' play off a free kick.

If the last Indy possession was a movie, the villainous Colts would have been trying to push the Texans off a cliff. But the men in Liberty White hung on and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.