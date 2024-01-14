VanderBlog: Super Wild Card Win 

Jan 13, 2024 at 08:00 PM

Don't tell the Texans this wasn't possible. Every player and coach felt like this squad could reach another level of performance.

And they did.

The Texans dominated Cleveland en route to the divisional round, for the 5th time in their history. They put together their greatest playoff performance in a 45-14 demolishing that had us reaching for the record books.

C.J. Stroud was not only ready for the big stage, he took it over, throwing three first half touchdowns, a Texans playoff record.

The defense registered the 2nd and 3rd playoff pick-sixes in franchise history on back-to-back third quarter possessions to take the wind and will out of the Browns.

The game turned into an NRG Stadium playoff party in the 4th quarter. People I haven't heard from in years are texting their congratulations. I can only imagine what it's like for the players and coaches.

Three weeks ago, the Browns took it to the Texans. It was the other way around this time. Joe Flacco, who had Cleveland on a roll coming down the stretch of the regular season, finally felt the heat of the Houston pass rush and yielded the picks.

VANDERBLOG

The offense barely touched the ball in the second half before the bench emptied and Stroud got to watch the rest of the game play out while he rests for next weekend.

No one knows where this will end up. But it's clear the Texans are a team that 'no one wants to play.' It's also clear that this is the best team they've ever taken to the divisional round.

Where and how they play remains to be seen. But the sum of all these parts is a unit that can do serious damage and go where the Texans have never gone before.

We'll all watch the rest of the games and wait. For now, celebrate, H-Town. You and your Texans are basking in the bright lights of the final eight of the NFL playoffs.

Stay tuned.

