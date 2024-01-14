VanderBlog: Super Wild Card Win 

Don't tell the Texans this wasn't possible. Every player and coach felt like this squad could reach another level of performance.

And they did.

The Texans dominated Cleveland en route to the divisional round, for the 5th time in their history. They put together their greatest playoff performance in a 45-14 demolishing that had us reaching for the record books.

C.J. Stroud was not only ready for the big stage, he took it over, throwing three first half touchdowns, a Texans playoff record.

The defense registered the 2nd and 3rd playoff pick-sixes in franchise history on back-to-back third quarter possessions to take the wind and will out of the Browns.

The game turned into an NRG Stadium playoff party in the 4th quarter. People I haven't heard from in years are texting their congratulations. I can only imagine what it's like for the players and coaches.