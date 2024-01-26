Afterburners to the Season | Daily Brew

But the 'official' awards, named by the Associated Press, get announced on Honors night, three days before the Super Bowl.

Remember when we had split national championships in college football because of the A.P. and UPI, or USA Today polls? Well, the pro football writers' opinion is good enough for me (as long as I agree with it).

Someone asked if I actually said on FOX 26 that there should be a federal investigation if Stroud isn't named offensive rookie of the year. I didn't recall right away but, upon further review - I did.