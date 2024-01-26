Afterburners to the Season | Daily Brew

A week ago, we were all excited about the Divisional round. Now it feels like a month ago.
But the sweetness of the 2023 campaign remains. NFL Honors is coming up in less than two weeks and we'll find out a bunch of stuff like –
Will C.J. Stroud win Offensive Rookie of the Year?
Will Will Anderson Jr. win Defensive Rookie of the Year?
Will DeMeco Ryans win Coach of the Year?
Will Bobby Slowik win Assistant Coach of the Year?
Will Andre Johnson get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Man, we'll be busy watching that night! The Pro Football Writers Association has already passed out hardware to Anderson, Stroud and the Coach.
But the 'official' awards, named by the Associated Press, get announced on Honors night, three days before the Super Bowl.
Remember when we had split national championships in college football because of the A.P. and UPI, or USA Today polls? Well, the pro football writers' opinion is good enough for me (as long as I agree with it).
Someone asked if I actually said on FOX 26 that there should be a federal investigation if Stroud isn't named offensive rookie of the year. I didn't recall right away but, upon further review - I did.
The Texans brass is already busy planning for a successful encore to year one of the Ryans era. Executive V.P. and GM Nick Caserio spent time with me and John Harris on Texans Radio and talked about what goes on in the next few months.
One of the big off-season events is in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine. Rumors and reports keep swirling about a possible move from Indy but the league kicked that can down the road, announcing that it'll stay through next year, at least.
It would be difficult to move it to another city. It's really not much of a spectator event. It's a working event, and it happens to be my favorite non-gameday, non-draft, non-training camp event. Stay tuned as Texans Radio takes you there for a week of broadcasts, once again.
That's it for now. Enjoy the games this weekend. And here's hoping to be playing in this round next season!